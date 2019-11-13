Tearing Down the Walls

“No character, no architecture, no sex appeal.” That’s how Sean Gaston sums up the “before” version of this three-bedroom home his clients purchased last year. The comfortable ease of the country club community at The Springs in Rancho Mirage appealed to the couple as a strong fit for their on-the-go lifestyle. The home’s dated design, however, screamed out for a complete overhaul and designer vision. They called Gaston before they even closed escrow.

“I call it big-box living,” says Gaston, who had remodeled two of the couple’s previous homes. “But they didn’t want another huge house with a bunch of upkeep. They wanted to come home and not have to worry about all the maintenance. At the same time, this one needed to rise to the same standards of their past homes. My job was to take this off-the-shelf floor plan and the bland vanilla spaces and rework them. What they truly wanted was a custom-home feel with the amenities of a planned community.”

During the renovation, the couple remained off-site, allowing Gaston the freedom to gut the rooms as needed and pursue any lengths necessary to elevate the home’s flow, finishes, and furnishings. “They were ready to spend a little bit more to get what they wanted because the home promised the convenience they were looking for,” he adds.

Here, Gaston explains how he erased the 1980s and designed a home for today.