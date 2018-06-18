Nestled within the Forbes Recommended and AAA Four Diamond luxury of Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa is The Steakhouse, where casual elegance meets uncompromising service.

Pictured are the Seafood Tower on Ice for Two soaring with ahi poke, chilled oysters, white Baja shrimp and king crab legs accompanied by dipping sauces, wonton chips and lemon; the Waygu Strip Steak and Eggs; and Crab Cakes Benedict. A fresh twist on a classic favorite.