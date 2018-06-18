Nestled within the Forbes Recommended and AAA Four Diamond luxury of Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa is The Steakhouse, where casual elegance meets uncompromising service.
Pictured are the Seafood Tower on Ice for Two soaring with ahi poke, chilled oysters, white Baja shrimp and king crab legs accompanied by dipping sauces, wonton chips and lemon; the Waygu Strip Steak and Eggs; and Crab Cakes Benedict. A fresh twist on a classic favorite.
Seafood Tower on Ice for Two
Sundays spent in the stunning setting of The Steakhouse let you relax and sink your teeth into a mouthwatering variety of dishes prepared especially for your brunch enjoyment.
Compliments of The Steakhouse, fresh fruit, breakfast breads and yogurt parfaits accompany an a la carte menu that allows you to create a dining experience like no other in the Coachella Valley. Choose from a brilliant array of fresh seafood, salads, brunch entrees, USDA prime steaks, and interesting sides to satisfy your discerning palate.
Brunch hours: Sundays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Scrumptious steak fries meet two fresh eggs any style while a prepared-to-perfection Wagyu New York strip steak completes this brilliant brunch selection unique to The Steakhouse at Agua Caliente.
Perched on a toasted English muffin, crab cakes, asparagus and perfectly poached eggs are topped with a flawless hollandaise. Steak fries accompany this tasty twist on a classic brunch favorite, served Sundays at The Steakhouse at Agua Caliente.
The Steakhouse
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
32-250 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
(888) 999-1995
hotwatercasino.com