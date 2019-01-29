Located within The Vintage Club, an ultra-exclusive golf course community in Indian Wells, is the newly reimagined residence that you have been searching for and it is now available for purchase.

Southeast exposure offers beautiful emerald green fairway views of the fifth hole of the Desert Course that also includes a tranquil and meandering lake, in the short distance are the rugged Santa Rosa Mountains. Originally designed by desert architects, Holden and Johnson, the classic California Hacienda architecture of this nearly 4,500 square foot home provided a stellar foundation for builders, My Desert Properties, to express their vision for a crisp, clean, and welcoming retreat. The hand-selected design materials by Interior Designer, Steven Cheroske, and the furnishings and accessories included compliment the desired goal of the team.