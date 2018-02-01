The words “new” and “vintage” find masterful harmony in a collection of contemporary homes to be introduced at The Vintage this year. While the Club and its members celebrate a grand renaissance throughout the esteemed community, developers continue to unveil distinctive new architectural works. Each has been custom-designed from the ground up for modern, indoor-outdoor living in style. Sophistication and innovation merge in these extraordinary new homes. Each one has been a highly anticipated landmark on the landscape of a Club known for privacy, security, prestige, and unparalleled beauty in every form.
Recent transformations include the artfully reimagined clubhouse, a rejuvenated world-class Tennis Center, and the pristine golf course recognized by Golf Digest as the nation’s “Best New Remodel.” Now the Club’s first newly built residence of 2017 is available, with three others to follow this year.
The four homes are striking testaments to the ongoing success of the Club’s Investor Developer Program. The program defers membership dues while developers build captivating new homes. In turn, the Club commits to marketing and selling them through its dedicated support team, Vintage Club Sales. Distinguished architects, renowned builders, and modern details have elevated the Club’s residential possibilities by offering new real estate in a historic enclave.
A look inside developer Elizabeth Benton’s latest home confirms her status as a visionary leader in the program.
This modern, organic design by architect Kristi Hanson is strategically placed on a prime view lot that overlooks the 2nd and 3rd fairways and the crystal lakes of the Mountain Course.
Benton and her talented team have delivered yet another masterfully built home featuring world-class attention to detail. Set against the backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains, the outdoor living experience incorporates a 360-degree, infinity-edge Pebble Tec pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and spacious conversation niche around a fire pit.
Texas Hill Country limestone on interior and exterior walls blends skillfully with cold-rolled and waxed steel accents, distressed wood beams, 24-inch Italian porcelain tile, and sealed Absolute Black granite blasted and waxed to protect its luster. Completing the canvas, Hohmann Fine Art Gallery on El Paseo curated on-consignment art that enhances the home’s allure.
Tailored to a relaxed and casual lifestyle, the single-level floor plan encompasses nearly 6,081 square feet and places the kitchen, living room, office, master suite and one guest suite along the unforgettable views. The main residence reveals a stately master suite with luxurious bath, a single guest room with bath, and a formal dining room with sit-down bar that opens to the living room. A walk-in wine room, office, laundry room, elegant powder room, and a three-car and two-cart garage complete the main home. Accessible only by separate entry is a two-bedroom, two-bath guest house with common sitting room and kitchenette that allow full independence for guests.
With this spectacular residence now on the market, Benton has broken ground on her next inspired design. Two more new custom homes with their own creative teams are also underway and expected to be released to the market in 2018. Their open floor plans, indoor/outdoor flow, and modern perspectives align perfectly with the excitement in full swing at The Vintage Club.
Launched in 2014, the Investor Development Program has welcomed 11 remarkable properties. All-new construction and original architecture joins redesigned residences on legacy lots with a view. Potential and long-time members alike appreciate the chance to purchase a new or a beautifully remodeled home in The Vintage that is move-in ready for them to enjoy.
The time-honored community’s renowned reputation for a depth of offerings and luxe amenities is now combined with stunning new architectural achievements. Last year The Vintage Club was ranked No. 5 on Platinum Clubs of America’s list of Top 150 clubs in the United States.
Few clubs nationwide can showcase natural desert beauty with emerald green fairways, a legendary lifestyle, and outstanding new estates. As Southern California’s most revered custom home teams bring their best new work to The Vintage, they develop fresh opportunities for future generations who have their choice of exclusive new real estate available for 2018.
Benton is nearing completion of another custom Kristi Hanson designed home within the Club, scheduled for completion in mid-March, 2018. This new home will be another exciting addition to the luxury real estate offered for sale and brings this heritage club yet another cause for celebration. For information regarding pricing and features of the home, or to schedule an appointment please contact the broker.
75-107 Pepperwood Drive
Currently listed at $6,850,000 furnished excluding consignment artwork
Exclusively listed by Vintage Club Sales
BRE#00955537
All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed, square footages are approximate, and prices are subject to change. Ownership of property does not include a membership in The Vintage Club or the right to use any of the Club’s facilities.
Vintage Club Sales
75005 Vintage Drive West
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-346-5566
VintageClubSales.com