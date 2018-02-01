The words “new” and “vintage” find masterful harmony in a collection of contemporary homes to be introduced at The Vintage this year. While the Club and its members celebrate a grand renaissance throughout the esteemed community, developers continue to unveil distinctive new architectural works. Each has been custom-designed from the ground up for modern, indoor-outdoor living in style. Sophistication and innovation merge in these extraordinary new homes. Each one has been a highly anticipated landmark on the landscape of a Club known for privacy, security, prestige, and unparalleled beauty in every form.

Recent transformations include the artfully reimagined clubhouse, a rejuvenated world-class Tennis Center, and the pristine golf course recognized by Golf Digest as the nation’s “Best New Remodel.” Now the Club’s first newly built residence of 2017 is available, with three others to follow this year.

The four homes are striking testaments to the ongoing success of the Club’s Investor Developer Program. The program defers membership dues while developers build captivating new homes. In turn, the Club commits to marketing and selling them through its dedicated support team, Vintage Club Sales. Distinguished architects, renowned builders, and modern details have elevated the Club’s residential possibilities by offering new real estate in a historic enclave.