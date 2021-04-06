The Warburton Makes its Pivot

The 11th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, known as The Warburton, will be pivoting and going virtual in 2021.

For the first time since the event began a decade ago, there will be no golf tounament in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Warburton will instead feature its signature music events and popular auction online to raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



Historically, approximately 75 stars, songwriters and rock legends join hundreds of guests for an annual weekend of golf and sold-out, one-of-a-kind music events in Palm Desert. This year, Songwriters Night will stream online April 20, and The Rheneypalooza Jam will stream online April 21 via thewarburton.krglive.com. Typically, both evenings sell out however this year they can be viewed by all free of charge.



Because these events typically sell out and can be enjoyed for no admission fee this year, viewers and supporters are encouraged to shop and bid on the extensive online auction which is open now and will close at 9 p.m. PT on April 21. There will be featured auction items during the Rheneypalooza Jam, as well, showcased by celebrities who often participate in the golf tournament and music events. The auction can be found at www.stjude.org/warburtonauction.