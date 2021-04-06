The Warburton Makes its Pivot

Music has been a central part of The Warburton, and the virtual version later this month will continue that tradition with artists like Alice Cooper, Kenny Loggins, and Kim Carnes.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY THE WARBURTON
The 11th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, known as The Warburton, will be pivoting and going virtual in 2021.
For the first time since the event began a decade ago, there will be no golf tounament in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Warburton will instead feature its signature music events and popular auction online to raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Historically, approximately 75 stars, songwriters and rock legends join hundreds of guests for an annual weekend of golf and sold-out, one-of-a-kind music events in Palm Desert. This year, Songwriters Night will stream online April 20, and The Rheneypalooza Jam will stream online April 21 via thewarburton.krglive.com. Typically, both evenings sell out however this year they can be viewed by all free of charge.
Because these events typically sell out and can be enjoyed for no admission fee this year, viewers and supporters are encouraged to shop and bid on the extensive online auction which is open now and will close at 9 p.m. PT on April 21. There will be featured auction items during the Rheneypalooza Jam, as well, showcased by celebrities who often participate in the golf tournament and music events. The auction can be found at www.stjude.org/warburtonauction.
At previous Songwriters Nights, the lineup has included (from left) Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, JT Harding, and Tim Nichols.
Tournament host, actor Patrick Warburton, will also make a virtual appearance during the streams. Warburton is perhaps best known for playing Puddy on Seinfeld as well as the star of the syndicated sitcom Rules of Engagement, the voice of Joe on Family Guy and numerous roles in movies like Ted and Ted 2, The Tick and Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove as well as Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.
This year’s featured songwriters include Wynn Varble, who has written dozens of hits including “Waitin’ on A Woman” by Brad Paisley and “I’m A Little More Country Than That” by Easton Corbin; Jim Collins, who has had over 200 of his songs recorded, including singles like "The Good Stuff” by Kenny Chesney and "Big Green Tractor" by Jason Aldean; Tim Nichols, who is known for his Grammy-winning “Live Like You Were Dying” performed by Tim McGraw and hits he’s written for artists such as Reba McEntire, Gretchen Wilson and Travis Tritt; and Rivers Rutherford, who had the Song of the Year in 2001 with Brooks and Dunn’s “Ain’t Nothing About You” and penned Gretchen Wilson’s “Homewrecker.”
The Rheneypalooza Jam – celebrating its tenth anniversary as an evening music event that was added to The Warburton in its second year – is named for event co-founder and Board Chairman, Clarke Rheney, and has been a quick sell-out in recent years because of its unique line-up of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and other legends who perform their hits. The lineup of artists performing in this year’s Rheneypalooza Jam joining the talented house band, Sixwire, include Alice Cooper, Mike Mills
(REM), Steve Augeri (formerly of Journey), Kenny Loggins, Kim Carnes, John Elefante (formerly of Kansas), Jason Scheff (former lead singer of CHICAGO), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (formerly of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers), Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals), Steve Cropper (Blues Brothers and Booker T & the MGs), country stars Charles Esten and Sara Evans, Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) and Emerson Hart (Tonic).
The Warburton is the highest grossing tournament for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising more than $16 million to support its mission since its inception. Visit thewarburton.com.