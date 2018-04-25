Filmmaker Windy Borman was raised to be skeptical of cannabis. With a history of addiction in her family and no significant information to the contrary, she had no reason to question this thinking.

But after moving to Colorado in 2014, she began to view cannabis through a different lens. She discovered that women hold 36 percent of leadership roles in cannabis businesses, much higher than the 22 percent of the workforce in general. She saw a movement striving toward sustainability like no other. And she saw a business that has been overly criminalized by the justice system. She asked herself: “Why?”

She began to answer that question with Mary Janes: The Women of Weed, which screened at last weekend’s Palm Springs Cannabis Film Festival and Summit. The documentary features interviews with more than 40 women who are shaping the future of cannabis, including a moving testimony by singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge.