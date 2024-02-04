These Home Renovations Revealed a Hidden Folded-Plate Roof

“It didn’t make any sense,” Boles says. “And it didn’t have anything to do with midcentury or good design. We started by erasing, trying to get back to the bones.”

Boles also owns a house by William Krisel. He technically retired in 2014 but has since applied his discerning eye and sharp skill set to his own Palm Springs and Idyllwild homes, along with select midcentury mishaps like this one. Boles’ remodel re-established the roofline’s folded contour, added a 750-square-foot bedroom suite, and in fixing what was wrong, helped to create a thoughtful, full-time residence to beautifully enfold its owners.

“We sat with Michael early on, too,” says Don Zuidema, who shares the home with partners Mike McGinley and Alfredo Izaguirre and their chihuahua, Gesselle. “Each of us took clippings out of magazines and gave him look books saying, ‘This is how we live. These are the colors we like. These are the styles.’ ” After relocating from L.A., the men lived in the home for a year before they composed their wish list. Long conversations with Walters covered which pieces held sentimental value and which pieces could go.

Then they vacated. Sort of. The men rented a house three doors down the street so they could participate in the home’s progress and approve any revisions.