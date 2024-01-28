Indio House by Midcentury Architect Walter White Gets Restored

While Albert Frey is lauded for the Tramway Gas Station built in 1965 — and specifically its ready-for-flight roofline — it was Walter S. White who, employing his patented hyperbolic-paraboloid roof plan, launched the design in Indio in 1959. His hovers over a home designed for Rev. Max E. Willcockson, a minister of education at First Congregational Church in Los Angeles.

While not as well known as some other midcentury architects of the area, White was a prolific designer and contractor who peppered the Coachella Valley with homes, many of which are lessons in engineering that altered the skyline of the area. “He did some of the most daring and brilliant stuff,” says Chris Menrad, board member of the Palm Springs Modern Committee. “He was obviously trying to be very expressive and show his talent. If you look at the plans under the roofs, they’re not that amazing. It’s the roofs that turn the whole thing into a work of art.”

White’s contribution to the midcentury landscape includes the Franz Alexander Residence, built in 1954 in Palm Springs with a roofline that peels back like an open a can of sardines, perhaps a simile for the way White’s expressive apexes popped the top on the valley’s architectural design. The Miles C. Bates House (also known as the Wave House) was built the following year in Palm Desert; it’s said to have been designed with a curving roof to mimic the San Jacinto Mountains — or White may have molded the home to fit the sculptor it was designed for.

The Willcockson House, however, is a brilliant display of White’s engineering prowess, impressive itself because White had no formal engineering training. Two anchoring supports on each side of the home rest on concrete feet, holding up the roof that juts skyward in two directions. He oriented the structure so that the highest points of the roof would block the strongest sunlight but still allow for ample views of the nearby mountains.

When designer Sean Gaston received a call about redesigning a midcentury modern in Indio, initially, the prospect didn’t excite him. But he looked up the address and realized he’d visited the home once before for an estate sale — and despite years of use and made-for-living additions and renovations, he recalls, the house was spectacular. The new owners, Chris and Jen Baldivid of Walker Land Co., intended to turn it into a luxury rental catering to small events and Coachella- and Stagecoach-goers. Born and raised in the desert, Chris had long been fascinated by the Willcockson residence (now known as The White House on Airbnb). However, it was only after purchasing the home that the couple realized the scope of its architectural significance.