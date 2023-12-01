Things to Do in Cathedral City Include a Museum, Gaming, Golf

Boomers!

The whole fam will have fun whacking their clubs around three 18-hole mini golf courses, all illuminated for evening play. Embrace your need for speed around banked curves, hairpin turns, and straightaways on the go-kart track; cool off on the bumper boats; and show off your moves in the arcade on Dance Dance Revolution. Boomers! also has a climbing wall and batting cages.

67700 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

760-324-5600

boomerspalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Repertory

This 200-seat venue has a mighty track record for staging compelling plays, musicals, concerts, and cabarets, along with other special events. An on-site conservatory contains two classrooms that accommodate theatrical arts classes.

68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

760-296-2966

cvrep.org