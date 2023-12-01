Things to Do in Cathedral City Include a Museum, Gaming, Golf

Big League Dreams Sports Park.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Big League Dreams Sports Park
Sports enthusiasts, rejoice! It’s your chance to play Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Wrigley Field. The athletics complex has scaled-down replica fields along with a 20,000-square-foot indoor soccer pavilion, coin-operated batting cages, a restaurant, and an arcade. Grab a hot dog and catch a league game. Or rent out the property: Big League Dreams is available for private events.
33700 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City
760-324-5600
cathedralcity.bigleaguedreams.com
Museum of Ancient Wonders.
PHOTO COURTESY MUSEUM OF ANCIENT WONDERS
Museum of Ancient Wonders
In an unassuming strip mall off Highway 111, you will discover a unique collection of treasures, such as laboratory fossil casts of legendary dinosaur discoveries and a replica of the Lucy skeleton (pictured) from the National Museum of Ethiopia. While these artifacts aren’t the real things, the sheer number of objects is astounding. The Mesozoica exhibit includes pieces gathered from more than 30 museums around the world.
69028-B E. Palm Canyon Drive
Cathedral City
442-268-5004
moaw.org
Boomers!
The whole fam will have fun whacking their clubs around three 18-hole mini golf courses, all illuminated for evening play. Embrace your need for speed around banked curves, hairpin turns, and straightaways on the go-kart track; cool off on the bumper boats; and show off your moves in the arcade on Dance Dance Revolution. Boomers! also has a climbing wall and batting cages.
67700 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City
760-324-5600
boomerspalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Repertory
This 200-seat venue has a mighty track record for staging compelling plays, musicals, concerts, and cabarets, along with other special events. An on-site conservatory contains two classrooms that accommodate theatrical arts classes.
68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City
760-296-2966
cvrep.org
The Coachella Valley Repertory.
PHOTO BY DANIELLA STALLINGER
The Perez Art & Design District.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Perez Art & Design District
Feast your eyes and feed your soul with a walk around the Perez Art & Design District. Here, you’ll find artists working in a variety of styles and media, as well as purveyors of distinctive modern and vintage furnishings and objects. If the thought of walking into artists’ spaces intimidates you, visit on the fourth Friday of the month for a free art walk from 5 to 8 p.m.
68895 Perez Road, Cathedral City
perezartdistrict.com
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City
Between the spicy nightlife, the action on the casino floor, and the tequila bar serving more than 50 types of agave-based spirits, the newest property in the Agua Caliente Casino collection promises — and delivers — 24-hour fun.
68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City
888-999-1995
aguacalientecasinos.com
Tequila bar at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Revivals
What’s old is new again at this popular thrift store with four locations around the Coachella Valley. This one specializes in clothing and new and vintage furniture. Whether on the prowl for a distinctive dining set or a new-to-you kimono, there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for, plus more. Bonus: Proceeds benefit local nonprofit DAP Health. The location accepts donations seven days a week.
68401 Highway 111, Cathedral City
760-969-5747
revivalsstores.com
Mary Pickford Is D’Place
Named after the early 1900s Canadian film actress and producer known as “America’s Sweetheart,” the Mary Pickford movie theater is the nucleus of downtown Cathedral City. The cinema has lounge-style seating and a well-stocked concessions bar serving ice cream, wine, and beer. If you like to feel your films, try the motion-enhanced D-box chairs that move and shake along with the action.
36850 Pickfair St.
Cathedral City
805-328-7100
dplaceentertainment.com
Mary Pickford Is D'Place.
PHOTO BY DANIELLA STALLINGER
Cimarrón Golf Resort
Counted among the most unique playing terrains in the valley, the two John Fought–designed courses at Cimarrón present an open, links-style layout across rustic desert routing. Whether taking on the longer Boulder Course (6,782 yards) or the short and strategic Pebble Course (par 55 at 3,020 yards), players will find generous landing areas matched with taut tests of wind considerations and well-undulated greens. Facilities include a driving range and clubhouse restaurant. The on-site Dave Pelz Scoring Game School provides one-, two-, and three-day sessions to brush up your short game.
67603 30th Ave., Cathedral City
800-701-1656
cimarrongolf.com