Things to Do in the Desert, April 10–16

Eaglemania

April 11 / Tribute band Eaglemania transforms the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert into Hotel California with renditions of the Eagles’ greatest hits. You won’t want to leave!

Fred Benedetti

April 13 / The guitarist takes the audience at La Quinta’s Old Town Artisan Studio on a musical journey through Spanish and Latin American tunes penned for the nylon string guitar.

Levent

April 13–15 / Masters of Illusion alum Levent shows off his comedy magic at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Jimmy Della Valle

April 14 / You might recognize actor and comedian Jimmy Della Valle from guest spots on The Sopranos and Sex and the City. He cracks jokes at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 14–16 / The first sold-out weekend of Coachella begins Friday with Bad Bunny headlining a lineup that includes Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Pusha T, and Blondie. Blackpink headlines Saturday, and Frank Ocean commands the main stage Sunday.

Future Thinking

April 14–16 / Set at a comic convention, this production at Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs follows a cosplayer’s attempts to deliver a message to the star of his favorite show.

Jo Koy & Friends

April 14–16 / Jokester Jo Koy — who nabbed the Just for Laughs Festival’s prestigious Comedian of the Year Award in 2018 — appears with other comics at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

April 14–16 / See the Bible-inspired musical, penned by Tom Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, put on by Desert Theatricals in the park at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater.

Riverdance

April 14–16 / The Irish dance extravaganza, now in its 25th year, celebrates nature, human connection, and the history and mythology of the Emerald Isle. See it at the McCallum.

The Play That Goes Wrong

April 14–30 / As the title suggests, Murphy’s law is alive and well in Desert TheatreWorks’ rendition of the Tony-winning play. Expect collapsing floors, misplaced props, and a suspiciously lively corpse.

Brad Mercer Band

April 15 / Rancho Mirage hosts a free outdoor concert every Saturday in April for its Spring Music Series. Raffle tickets support individuals with autism and other disabilities and give you the chance to win a Fender squire Stratocaster electric guitar. This Saturday, enjoy classic rock and pop hits from the 1960s into the early 2000s.

Vivian Chow

April 15 / Cantopop artist Vivian Chow once took a five-year hiatus from entertaining to the time painting award-winning art. The multitalented artist sings her hits at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

HAPPENING ALL WEEK

Michael Steirnagle

Through April 21 / Visitors to Coda Gallery in Palm Desert will be inspired to hit the nearest pool after viewing Michael Steirnagle’s abstracted impressionist paintings depicting swimmers, sunbathers, and partiers.

Little Women

Through April 23 / Palm Springs’ Palm Canyon Theatre presents the musical version of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved 1800s novel.

Glow in the Park

Through April 30 / This evening event at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens transforms the grounds with larger-than-life glowing animal lanterns and other light installations, for an all-new way to experience the park.

Desert X

Through May 7 / Download the Desert X app to explore this valleywide exhibition featuring massive-scale, site-specific works by artists from around the world.

Phillip K. Smith III

Through May 7 / Palm Desert resident Phillip K. Smith III fills four galleries at Palm Springs Art Museum with objects and installations inspired by the quality of light in the California desert.

American Framing

Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing.

Tajh Rust

Through July 16 / In the Palm Springs Art Museum show, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York, inviting viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ expressions.

