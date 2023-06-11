Things to Do in the Desert, June 12–18

American Framing

Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.

Tajh Rust

Through July 16 / In his Outburst Project exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York. The intimate works invite viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ contemplative expressions.

Creative Sizzle

Through July 29 / Original works by local artists will be on display at the Stephen Baumbach Gallery in Palm Springs. Plan to visit on opening night for a reception with bites and beverages provided.

FLICKS & FLOATS

June 12 / Head to Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs for a poolside buffet, drink specials, and a movie by the pool. The evening runs 6 to 10 p.m., and the movie starts around 8 p.m.

VillageFest

June 15 / This fun street fair takes over downtown Palm Springs every Thursday evening. Visit for a bite to eat from local vendors, to listen to live music, and to pick up a little something special for your dad. (Father's Day is June 18!)

Banda MS

June 16 / The multiple-time Billboard Award winners from Mexico’s banda breadbasket will light up Acrisure Arena in the early days of summer.

Lee Brice

June 16 / Eight-time country chart topper Lee Brice will play hits like “I Drive Your Truck” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Trey Kennedy

June 16 / This Oklahoman found the spotlight on Instagram and TikTok, then produced his own comedy special, available for streaming on YouTube. See his Grow Up tour at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Michael Butterworth’s “Circularisations”

June 17 / The poet, who played with form in books published in the 1960s, will have his work displayed at Art Queen starting on June 17.

KT Tunstall

June 18 / Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall burst onto the scene in the aughts with two inescapable mega-hits. Expect to hear “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See” when she heads to Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.

Rhonda Vincent

June 18 / This bluegrass titan has leveled rooms with her sound for decades, picking up a Grammy and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry for good measure. She’ll perform at Palm Springs Cultural Center with her band The Rage.

Native American Arts Festival Week

June 18–23 / Cool off in the nearby mountain town of Idyllwild while learning about Indigenous cultures. This week of programming, free to the public, features a variety of presentations focusing on the role comedy plays in Native communities, as well as artisan markets and stand-up sets.

Keep up with all events on our calendar!