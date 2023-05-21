Things to Do in the Desert, May 22–28

Russell Peters will play Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage on May 27.
PHOTO COURTESY OF AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
BINGO & TRIVIA WITH BELLA DA BALL
May 22 / The ever-fabulous drag queen Bella da Ball hosts a fast-paced bingo game (7–9 p.m.) followed by laugh-out-loud trivia (9–11 p.m.) at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Bingo reservations are recommended, and trivia is first come, first served.
THE LAURIE MORVAN BAND
May 24 / Guitarist Laurie Morvan and keyboardist Tom Salyers go back and forth in this blues exhibition at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
CHIPPER LOWELL
May 25–27 / Chipper Lowell has performed for a whole host of celebrities. Laugh like the A-list at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
CIRQUE ITALIA
May 25–29 / Beneath a grand circus tent at The Shops at Palm Desert, acrobatic performers dazzle audience members with choreography on a stage holding 35,000 gallons of water.
JERRY GARCIA
May 26 / The stubbornly named Jerry Garcia brings the material that won him the San Diego Comedy Festival to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
ROB SCHNEIDER
May 26 / The Saturday Night Live alum and frequent Adam Sandler co-star takes to the stage at Morongo Casino Resort Spa in Cabazon for an evening filled with wit, banter, and plenty of laughs.
STARS ON ICE
May 26 / The biggest stars in figure skating, including gold medalist Nathan Chen, show off their skills at Acrisure Arena.
THE ROCK YARD
May 26–27 / Rock out with Bon Jovi tribute band Wanted on May 26 and Queen tribute band Queen Nation at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. This outdoor concert is free, and you can catch different tribute bands every weekend through the end of June.
RUSSELL PETERS
May 27 / Recently named one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Best Comics of All Time,” Russell Peters brings his set to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
ART EXHIBITIONS
American Framing
Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.
Tajh Rust
Through July 16 / In his Outburst Project exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York. The intimate works invite viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ contemplative expressions.
PLANNING AHEAD
MEMORIAL DAY AIR FAIR & FLOWER DROP
May 29 / More than 3,000 red and white carnations descend from a CH-47 war helicopter in honor of fallen members of the American military at Palm Springs Air Museum’s annual flower drop. The event also includes food, activities, and flight exhibitions.
SHANIA TWAIN
May 31 / Let’s go, girls. The voice behind the bestselling country album of all time (1997’s Come on Over) sings “You’re Still the One,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, and other favorites at Acrisure Arena.
Keep up with all events in Greater Palm Springs with our calendar.