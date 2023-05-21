Things to Do in the Desert, May 22–28

BINGO & TRIVIA WITH BELLA DA BALL

May 22 / The ever-fabulous drag queen Bella da Ball hosts a fast-paced bingo game (7–9 p.m.) followed by laugh-out-loud trivia (9–11 p.m.) at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Bingo reservations are recommended, and trivia is first come, first served.

THE LAURIE MORVAN BAND

May 24 / Guitarist Laurie Morvan and keyboardist Tom Salyers go back and forth in this blues exhibition at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

CHIPPER LOWELL

May 25–27 / Chipper Lowell has performed for a whole host of celebrities. Laugh like the A-list at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

CIRQUE ITALIA

May 25–29 / Beneath a grand circus tent at The Shops at Palm Desert, acrobatic performers dazzle audience members with choreography on a stage holding 35,000 gallons of water.

JERRY GARCIA

May 26 / The stubbornly named Jerry Garcia brings the material that won him the San Diego Comedy Festival to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

ROB SCHNEIDER

May 26 / The Saturday Night Live alum and frequent Adam Sandler co-star takes to the stage at Morongo Casino Resort Spa in Cabazon for an evening filled with wit, banter, and plenty of laughs.

STARS ON ICE

May 26 / The biggest stars in figure skating, including gold medalist Nathan Chen, show off their skills at Acrisure Arena.

THE ROCK YARD

May 26–27 / Rock out with Bon Jovi tribute band Wanted on May 26 and Queen tribute band Queen Nation at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. This outdoor concert is free, and you can catch different tribute bands every weekend through the end of June.

RUSSELL PETERS

May 27 / Recently named one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Best Comics of All Time,” Russell Peters brings his set to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

ART EXHIBITIONS

American Framing

Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.

Tajh Rust

Through July 16 / In his Outburst Project exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York. The intimate works invite viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ contemplative expressions.