Things to Do in the High Desert, Joshua Tree and Beyond

Home to the national park that’s known for fantastical rock formations and Seussian forests, the High Desert town of Joshua Tree is accessible from either side of the Coachella Valley.

From Palm Springs, follow Interstate 10 West to Highway 62 and take in the views as you sidewind up the mountain through Morongo and Yucca valleys. Alternatively, Interstate 10 East will lead you through the wide-open desert landscape to Cottonwood Visitor Center at the south end of the park; from there, Pinto Basin Road takes you past photo-ops at the Ocotillo Patch, Cholla Cactus Garden, and Smoke Tree Wash as you ascend to higher elevation.

The surrounding High Desert towns — Yucca Valley, Pioneertown, Flamingo Heights, Landers, and Twentynine Palms — include more natural beauty, curious stops, and great desert-style shopping, food, and libations to enjoy along the way.

JOSHUA TREE

Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum of Assemblage Sculpture

Born in Alabama in 1917, Noah Purifoy was a longtime resident of Los Angeles before moving to Joshua Tree. He crafted his first sculpture with debris from the 1965 Watts riots and went on to make hundreds of assemblage sculptures from objects like tires, TVs, and refrigerators. The late artist’s outdoor museum in Joshua Tree features more than 100 installations and is free to visit from sunup to sundown.

Más o Menos

It’s a café and bar, more or less. Más o Menos serves coffee and cocktails out of an unassuming hacienda-style building. Ample outdoor space in a rustic setting makes it an idyllic venue for live music as the sun sets or for sun salutations at sunrise. Community gatherings include open-air yoga, pop-up markets, and DJ-spun dance parties.