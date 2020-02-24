Things to Do This Week, Feb. 24 – March 1

groove: Burton Cummings / Feb. 24

Fans of Canadian rock band The Guess Who (whose first 1968 album was a double-sided, Coca Cola–advert LP dubbed A Wild Pair that could be purchased for the price of 10 Coke caps and a buck for shipping) will flock to the McCallum Theatre for an appearance by the group’s former lead singer. mccallumtheatre.com

GROOVE: Judy Collins / Feb. 25

Judy Collins’ clear-voiced renditions of other artist’s compositions brought early attention to such denizens of the folk canon as Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell. She is joined on the McCallum Theatre stage by Kirsten Maxwell, an emerging New York-born folkster. mccallumtheatre.com

GROOVE: The Doo Wop Project / Feb. 26

The Doo Wop Project is just what it sounds like: a trip through the most iconic bops of the doo wop genre, courtesy a group of suave singers who formerly starred in Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale. Hop over to the McCallum Theatre to watch the men croon their way through favorites by everyone from The Flamingos to

The Temptations to Michael Jackson. mccallumtheatre.com

GROOVE: Hollywood Revisited / Feb. 26

The glitz and glamour of the silver screen comes to the Helene Galen Auditorium in Rancho Mirage for this musical and costume revue benefitting Tools For Tomorrow, an organization that provides arts enrichment programs for Coachella Valley school children. toolsfortomorrow.org

groove: Legends in Concert: The Divas / Feb. 27

The McCallum Theatre plays host to three tribute artists emulating some of the most celebrated female powerhouses of all time: Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Barbra Streisand. mccallumtheatre.com

GROOVE: Michael Feinstein /Feb. 28

As a key architect of the Great American Songbook, singer and pianist Michael Feinstein is one of the major arbiters of our country’s music history. He presents selections from the Songbook at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com