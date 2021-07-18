Things to Do This Week, July 19-26

Opera singer Jacquelynne Fontaine will command the stage at CV Rep on July 25 in Cathedral City.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JACUELINE FONTAINE
Hear from the three honorees of Women Who Lead, a Palm Springs Life free virtual event featuring KESQ anchor Angela Chen as moderator at noon July 21.
Shay Moraga
The trio includes Dr. Shubha Kerkar of DAP Health, Shay Moraga of Shay’s Warriors, and Laurie Moulton of House of Lolo, Lux Box Agency, and Lolo Interiors.
Dr. Shubha Kerkar
Each year, Palm Springs Life readers nominate women who have made an impact in the Coachella Valley as role models in business and in life. From this pool of candidates, the staff selects three honorees for their outstanding achievements, innovations, and contributions to the community.
Laurie Moulton
Little Bar in Palm Desert hosts a weekly comedy night on Wednesdays (July 21) starting at 9 p.m. This week features Jack Jr.
Get your jazz fix at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. On stage July 21 is Qur’an Shaheed with Mekala Session on drums. Shaheed mixes Neo-classical with Neo-soul and incorporates elements of improvisation.
Qur’an Shaheed
Francesca Amari reprises her show, “Secretly Square” — first performed in New York City — under its new heading “Hip to be Square” featuring cover songs by Johnny Mathis, Neil Sedaka, The Carpenters and more on July 22 at at PS Underground. Show includes a three-course dinner.
The Great American Trailer Park Musical opens July 22 for a 17-day run at Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs. The musical explores the relationships between the tenants of the Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in Florida, resulting in personalities and predilections that may come into conflict.
If you have looked at your menu lately and wondered how to shake it up, perhaps Cooking with Cali Naive Plants with agriculturist Yanina Aldao is worth a try. You’ll learn how to use the plants in the kitchen and come away with some recipes to try at home.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MORONGO CASINO
The Good Times Band plays back-to-back nights at Morongo Casino's Sideline Stage.
Let The Good Times Band get your weekend off to a good start when they perform, July 23-24, at Morongo Casino’s Sideline Stage in Cabazon. Son Doux follows with a show July 25.
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! You know you want to sing that song from the Julie Andrews musical, Mary Poppins, and now you can with the weekly All Summerific Sing-A Long with Rosemary Galore! leading the way July 24 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TIMELAPSE FILM FESTIVAL
There can never be enough film festivals in our book, which is why we welcome back the fifth annual Timelapse Film Festival on July 24 at Harrison House in Joshua Tree. From more than 100 submissions, view the finalists, see them become winners, and view the Best-in Show.
Opera singer Jacquelynne Fontaine will give a 60-minute performance at CV Rep Theatre in Cathedral City. A former Miss California in 2006 who grew up in Oxnard, Fontaine most recently spent more than three years as Italian prima donna Carlotta in the Broadway National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera.
