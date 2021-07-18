Things to Do This Week, July 19-26

Francesca Amari reprises her show, “Secretly Square” — first performed in New York City — under its new heading “Hip to be Square” featuring cover songs by Johnny Mathis, Neil Sedaka, The Carpenters and more on July 22 at at PS Underground. Show includes a three-course dinner.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical opens July 22 for a 17-day run at Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs. The musical explores the relationships between the tenants of the Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in Florida, resulting in personalities and predilections that may come into conflict.

If you have looked at your menu lately and wondered how to shake it up, perhaps Cooking with Cali Naive Plants with agriculturist Yanina Aldao is worth a try. You’ll learn how to use the plants in the kitchen and come away with some recipes to try at home.