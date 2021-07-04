Things to Do This Week, July 5-12

Acqua California Bistro at The River in Rancho Mirage reopens July 7 after closing in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aqua will serve a 3-course $19.99 summer dinner special from 4-6 p.m. daily.

Celebrate that favorite dog in your life on July 8 at Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage.Get a keepsake portrait shot taken of your pooch, check out the handmade dog scarve or a matching T-shirt for you and your dog to wear.