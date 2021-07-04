Things to Do This Week, July 5-12

The Beatles Tribute Band, The Fab Four, play July 10 at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE FAB FOUR
Enjoy the day after the holiday at Morongo Casino’s Oasis Pool and listen to the DJ spins of Kid Jay from 1-5 p.m. July 5.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ACQUA CALIFORNIA BISTRO
Acqua California Bistro reopens July 7 at The River in Rancho Mirage.
Acqua California Bistro at The River in Rancho Mirage reopens July 7 after closing in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aqua will serve a 3-course $19.99 summer dinner special from 4-6 p.m. daily.
Celebrate that favorite dog in your life on July 8 at Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage.Get a keepsake portrait shot taken of your pooch, check out the handmade dog scarve or a matching T-shirt for you and your dog to wear.
Drive up to Idyllwild for a cool break and enjoy their summer evening concert series, which starts July 8 and runs every Thursday through August at the Butterfield Amphitheater.
The Lia Booth Quintet introduces Jazzville at Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs’ Cascade Lounge. Enjoy an intimate setting with plush seats. Reserve in advance. Light menu and drinks served throughout the show.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM CANYON THEATRE
Palm Canyon Theatre reopens with You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, starting July 9.
Palm Canyon Theatre becomes the first in the desert to offer an in-person experience when it presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” opening July 9 and running through the 18th.
Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs brings together six vocalists for “A Night on Broadway” on July 9 in a salute to some of the greatest musical hits in Broadway history sung by an all-star cast.
Desert Oracle featuring Ken Layne, broadcast Friday nights on KCDZ 107.7 FM in Joshua Tree, will conduct a live broadcast at Desert Circle Theatre 29 in Twentynine Palms on July 10-11 at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available.
A Beatles tribute band takes you back to the 1960s and goes through three costume changes to represent every era of the the Fab Four’s career on July 10 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage.
