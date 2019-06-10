Things to Do This Week, June 10-14

SEE: Hugh Kaptur: Organic Desert Architecture / Through June 17
View sketches, models, and photographs from midcentury modern architect Hugh Kaptur at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. psmuseum.org
GO: Lavender Festival / Through June 30
Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com
GO: Route 66 Exhibit at La Quinta Museum / Through Sept. 14
The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com
GROOVE: Bill Callahan / June 13
Lo-fi artist Bill Callahan, known for his baritone voice and dryly delivered lyricism, makes an appearance at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PAPPY & HARRIET’S
WATCH: Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse / June 13
Triple-Digit temps? No problem when you can watch a movie in the pool at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center, which offers a monthly screening during the summer for $4 a head (kids 2 and under are free). Vates open at 7 p.m. ad the film starts at sundown. pdpool.com
GROOVE: Idyllwild Songwriters Festival / June 13–16
Grammy-nominated songwriter Brett Perkins founded this free festival last year in nearby (and blissfully cool) Idyllwild, a 45-minute drive from Palm Springs. Talented songsters perform their original works in community concerts around town. fb.com/idyllwild songwritersfestival
WATCH: Bite Me / June 14
The film Bite Me has a classic rom-com plot — until you learn that the protagonist believes she’s a vampire, and her charming love interest is an IRS agent auditing her “vampire church.” A Q&A with the screenwriter and star, Naomi McDougall Jones, follow the screening at Palm Springs Cultural Center. bitemethefilm.com
• Read our Q&A with Naomi and the Joyful Vampire Tur of America’s stop in the desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BITE ME FILM
Naomi McDougall Jones headlines Bite Me as Sarah.
GO: Joshua Tree Pride 2019 / June 14
A full weekend schedule of events begins June 14 with a reception at Queerated Gallery opening at Arttrap and continues through the weekend with a mermaid march in downtown JT, a Stonewall 50th anniversary one-act play, and poetry readings. jtpride.org
GO: Jeff Ross & Dave Attell at Morongo Casino Resort / June 14
Stand-up headliners Jeff Ross and Dave Attell will bring their irreverent comedy, unrivaled roasting skills, and hilarious no-holds-barred impromptu style to the desert. The duo is hitting the road fresh off their 2018 Netflix Original series Bumping Mics filmed at one of New York’s most prolific comedy stages, the Comedy Cellar. morongocasinoresort.com