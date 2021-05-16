Things to Do This Week, May 17-24

Enjoy the meditative gardens at Sunnylands, and listen to a series of video and audio recordings that explores shame and health equity as part of a partnership with DAP Health available through May 30.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens has opened its Desert Plant Conservation Center, an exhibit of desert plants ranging from seed to mature desert plants in Palm Desert.

Take a walk with a birding expert from Friends of the Desert Mountains on May 18 and view up to 30 different species at Desert Willow in Palm Desert. No dogs allowed. Meet in the parking lot on the right side of Desert Willow Drive just before entering the golf club.

“Why did it have to be snakes.” Indiana Jones may not have been a big fan of snakes, but maybe he needed to attend this Zoom talk on how to spot and safely observe snakes, and learn about species local to the desert on May 20 by Paisley Ramstead, a field biologist for UCR Center for Conservation Biology.