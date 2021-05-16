Things to Do This Week, May 17-24

Diggin Dirt opens the Music is the Soul of Life concert series by the Joshua Tree Music Festival, May 21-22.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DIGGIN DIRT
Enjoy the meditative gardens at Sunnylands, and listen to a series of video and audio recordings that explores shame and health equity as part of a partnership with DAP Health available through May 30.
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens has opened its Desert Plant Conservation Center, an exhibit of desert plants ranging from seed to mature desert plants in Palm Desert.
Take a walk with a birding expert from Friends of the Desert Mountains on May 18 and view up to 30 different species at Desert Willow in Palm Desert. No dogs allowed. Meet in the parking lot on the right side of Desert Willow Drive just before entering the golf club.
“Why did it have to be snakes.” Indiana Jones may not have been a big fan of snakes, but maybe he needed to attend this Zoom talk on how to spot and safely observe snakes, and learn about species local to the desert on May 20 by Paisley Ramstead, a field biologist for UCR Center for Conservation Biology.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LORETTA VLACH
Keisha D is joined by special guest David Bader at PS Bar on May 20.
Local favorite Keisha D. will sing May 20 at PS Air Bar inside Bouchet’s Market in Palm Springs. She will be joined by special guest David Bader.
Diggin Dirt, featuring a funky sound of Afrobeat and James Brown, helps introduce the Music is the Soul of Life concert series by the Joshua Tree Music Festival, May 21-22. https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/joshua-tree-music-festival-presents-music-is-the-soul-of-life-series/
The Palm Springs Bachata Festival offers more than a dozen online workshops May 22–23, so you can master new steps, taps, and turns with guidance from some of bachata’s best artists.
Legendary hip hop photographer Danny Hastings will be present for his first California solo exhibition May 22 at Flat Black Gallery, located on the back side of Westfield Mall in Palm Desert. Hastings has worked with such artists as P. Diddy, Marc Anthony, Jay-Z, KRS One, and Eminem.
See and learn about more than 50 movie star homes of the past and present in Greater Palm Springs from expert guides while riding in an air-conditioned mini-coach.
View a live conversation captured on video between Palm Springs Life editor-in-chief Steven Biller and Desert X artists Zahrah Alghamdi and Xaviera Simmons. Discover how their 2021 installations are a call for action and communication.