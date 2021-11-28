Things to Do This Week, Nov. 29 to Dec. 6

Women Leaders Forum’s 20-Year Birthday Bash: Dec. 2

Celebrate Women Leaders Forum’s 20th year. By honoring its founder, Mary Roche and other pioneers, who will take us down memory lane, and share how their vision, passion, charisma and fortitude have empowered women for decades.

Jason Fabus Trio & Natalie Mendoza: Dec. 2

Grab a Brandy Alexander and settle in for an evening of Great American Songbook tunes in a sultry style inspired by the Nat King Cole Trio. Natalie Mendoza — known for backing indie band Lord Huron on their album Long Lost — provides vocals at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Jonathan Neal & Liane: Dec. 2–4 & 9–11

Neal and his partner Liane blend choreography and music with mind-boggling illusions at these shows at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.