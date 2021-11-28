Things to Do This Week, Nov. 29 to Dec. 6

Have your photo taken with Santa on Dec. 4 at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
Palm Springs Airport Job Fair: Nov. 30
Palm Springs International Airport will conduct a second job fair to help 14 tenants hire nearly 100 people. Open positions include aircraft line maintenance, airline ramp agents, airline customer service agents, cashiers, taxi drivers, servers, cooks, supervisors, and rental car sales agents among others.
(From left) Gordon Thomson, Jack James, and Jack Coleman will dish on Dynasty.
“Our Dynasty: Takes from the Set”: Dec. 1
From the '80s cast of Dynasty, Gordon Thomson, Jack Coleman, and John James will reveal the untold stories of the hit show at Oscar's Café in Palm Springs.
Women Leaders Forum’s 20-Year Birthday Bash: Dec. 2
Celebrate Women Leaders Forum’s 20th year. By honoring its founder, Mary Roche and other pioneers, who will take us down memory lane, and share how their vision, passion, charisma and fortitude have empowered women for decades.
Jason Fabus Trio & Natalie Mendoza: Dec. 2
Grab a Brandy Alexander and settle in for an evening of Great American Songbook tunes in a sultry style inspired by the Nat King Cole Trio. Natalie Mendoza — known for backing indie band Lord Huron on their album Long Lost — provides vocals at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Jonathan Neal & Liane: Dec. 2–4 & 9–11
Neal and his partner Liane blend choreography and music with mind-boggling illusions at these shows at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Paquita la del Barrio
Paquita la del Barrio: Dec. 3
Hear Paquita’s feminist rancheras at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. Curious to learn more about the singer before the show? Univision’s 2017 series Paquita la del Barrio traces her journey from a childhood in Veracruz, Mexico, to the international stage.
Chamber Masters Golf Tournament: Dec. 3
It’s tee time at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort in Rancho Mirage. In addition to a chance to compete on the resort’s 6,706-yard Pete Dye course, players enjoy two meals, sips from the Bloody Mary bar, and entrance to the awards ceremony.
Desert Baroque: Dec. 3
Marylin Winkle plays songs from the era of King Louis XIV on the viola da gamba while harpischordist Margaret Irwin-Brandon accompanies at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert.
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina are The Skivvies.
The Skivvies: Dec. 3–4
Musicians Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley bring their big voices — but very little clothing — to the Purple Room in Palm Springs. The pair add a seasonal spin to their usual show, playing Christmas ditties on the cello, glockenspiel, ukulele, and melodica while clad only in undies.
Gunhild Carling: Dec. 3–4
Swedish jazz musician Gunhild Carling honed her talents for trombone — and singing, and dancing, and more than 10 other instruments — with no formal training. The phenom showcases her skills at Oscar’s in Palm Springs.
Festival of Lights Parade: Dec. 4
Big balloons, marching bands, and twinkling floats make their way down Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs for this annual holiday parade. Keep an eye out for Santa and Mrs. Claus on their shimmering, tricked-out sleigh.
Terry Fator
Terry Fator: Dec. 4
Terry Fator first discovered ventriloquism at age 10 after finding a book on the art in his school library. He went on to nab first place on America’s Got Talent and take his personality-filled puppets to performances throughout the United States, including one at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio
Photos with Santa: Dec. 4
What’s on your list this year? Kids can let Santa know at this photo op at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. After grabbing your snapshot with Santa, enjoy lawn games and bubbles in the desert’s perfect winter weather.
Super Small Business Saturday: Dec. 4
Local makers join the mix at the Twentynine Palms Farmers Market, vending soaps, jewelry, art, and more alongside fresh produce, honey, bread, and juice.
Engelbert Humperdinck: Dec. 4
English singer Arnold George Dorsey took his attention-grabbing stage name from a 19th century opera composer. The moniker — plus 1967 hits “Release Me” and “The Last Waltz” — helped launch him to fame. See him live at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.
Tamale Festival: Dec. 4–5
At Miles Avenue Park in Indio, fairground rides, a parade, and talented acts provide the entertainment to go with the eats. This festival’s 300-plus vendors tuck a broad variety of flavors beneath their tamales’ corn-husk wrappers, from traditional chicken to a vegan version made with lentils.
Palm Springs Vintage Market: Dec. 5
Whether you’re seeking a striking painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you just might end your search at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Ironman 70.2: Dec. 5
Lap Lake Cahuilla, pedal toward the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, and sprint around the Indian Wells Golf Course in this intense 70.3-mile triathlon.
Men of the Desert Fashion Show: Dec. 5
Dapper dudes sashay down the runway with cute pups in tow at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Proceeds support Animal Samaritans’ no-kill shelter and affordable veterinary services.
Desert Jam: Dec. 6
Raise funds for local nonprofit Well in the Desert while rocking out with the Jackson-Garret Band and other songsters at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. Tickets include a buffet dinner.
theater listings
Electricity: Through Feb. 1
Terry Ray’s Electricity tracks the history of LGBTQ+ rights in America through the 50-year love story of former high school classmates Brad and Gary. See the desert’s longest-running play at Oscar’s in Palm Springs. oscarspalmsprings.com
The Sound of Music: Dec. 3–19
The Palm Canyon Theatre presents this beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about the von Trapp family and their spirited governess. The show is based on the real-life story told in Maria von Trapp’s 1949 memoir. palmcanyontheatre.net
Winter Wonderettes: Dec. 3–23
“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”…but right now, he’s missing! A ’60s girl group sings holiday favorites and saves the Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party in this family-friendly show at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio. dtworks.org
art exhibitions
Landscapes from the Collection of Mary Ingebrand-Pohlad: Through Dec. 12
From Pomona-born Millard Sheets to Fresno native Maynard Dixon, the artists in this Palm Springs Art Museum exhibition celebrate the singular beauty of the deserts in and around the Coachella Valley. The pieces come courtesy museum trustee Mary Ingebrand-Pohlad. psmuseum.org
Storm of Hope: Law & Disorder: Through Feb. 6
On view at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Robert Longo’s massive, hyperrealistic charcoal drawings serve as a thought-provoking portrait of our contemporary moment. psmuseum.org
Helen Frankenthaler Late Works, 1990–2003: Through Feb. 27
Known for a technique dubbed “soak stain,” in which she used thinned oil paint to create watercolor-like historical paintings, Helen Frankenthaler is among the most important artists of the post-World War II era. See 30 works from her later years at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org
The Modern Chair: Through April 3
The Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center traces the history of chair design through the 20th and 21st centuries. Visitors can see more than 50 spectacular chairs by designers such as Eero Saarinen, Charles and Ray Eames, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Frank Gehry. psmuseum.org
