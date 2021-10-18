Things to Do This Week, Oct. 18-25

Frank Ferrante Earns Spot on Walk of Star Palm Springs: Oct. 19

Actor and comediam Frank Ferrante will be honored with the 443rd star on the Walk of Stars Palm Springs. Ferrante made his mark by portraying Groucho Marx off-Broadway n his early 20s, and 35 years later he has now performed the role more than 3,000 times including several in the Coachella Valley.

Samantha Paris Speaks on Her New Book: Oct. 19

A multiple-award winning voice actor an author, Samantha Paris speaks on her new book, Finding the Bunny, which peels back the curtain o the world of voice-over and more.

Webinar Series: The Desert We Want — Our Water: Oct. 20

Sponsored by Hot Purple Energy, this webinar speaks to the drought we find ourselves in and the associated challenges with Mark Krause, general manager of Desert Water Agency, and Jim Barrett, general manager of Coachella Valley Water District.