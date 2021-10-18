Things to Do This Week, Oct. 18-25

Palm Springs has a full evening of food and music to open its new downtown park.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ETHAN KAMINSKY
Frank Ferrante Earns Spot on Walk of Star Palm Springs: Oct. 19
Actor and comediam Frank Ferrante will be honored with the 443rd star on the Walk of Stars Palm Springs. Ferrante made his mark by portraying Groucho Marx off-Broadway n his early 20s, and 35 years later he has now performed the role more than 3,000 times including several in the Coachella Valley.
Samantha Paris Speaks on Her New Book: Oct. 19
A multiple-award winning voice actor an author, Samantha Paris speaks on her new book, Finding the Bunny, which peels back the curtain o the world of voice-over and more.
Webinar Series: The Desert We Want — Our Water: Oct. 20
Sponsored by Hot Purple Energy, this webinar speaks to the drought we find ourselves in and the associated challenges with Mark Krause, general manager of Desert Water Agency, and Jim Barrett, general manager of Coachella Valley Water District.
Palm Springs Pride Honor Awards Celebrate Work of 6: Oct. 20
Palm Springs Pride Honor Awards celebrate the work of six individuals for their work in advancing the LGBTQ+ agenda, including popular local singer Keisha D. The reception runs 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Palm Springs.
Grand Opening of New Downtown Park in Palm Springs: Oct. 21
Following opening remarks by city officials at 5:30 p.m., you can enjoy a taste of Palm Springs with several restaurants participating followed by a Halloween costume contest for dogs. The evening only gets better with a free two-hour concert by ABBAFab, a tribute band performing songs by ABBA.
Palm Springs International Dance Festival:Oct. 21-24
Beginning with an opening night party at the Desert Rose playhouse, Nickderson Rossi Dance offers a professional concert, “Caliber”, a student showcase, and dance film series and competition. https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/681531
JOGS Gem and Jewelry Show: Oct. 21-24
One of the largest jewelry trade shows in the country bring together manufacturers, wholesalers, and brands. Browse and shop an extensive selection of products at the Palm Springd Convention Center.
The daughter of actor Dana Andrews (right) will appear at the Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival.
Arthur Lyons’ Film Noir Festival: Oct. 21–24
A shared experience of watching classic black and white films has been a guiding force of the Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival for 20+ years.
“Hiking my Feeling” at Joshua Tree Visitor Center: Oct. 22
There is more to camping than setting up a tent. There is wildness wellness with Sydney Willliams, who shares the healing powers of nature. Participants can find theur way to mental, physical and spiritual health.
A Conversation on Art, Life, and Love with Karen and Tony Barone: Oct. 22
If you’ve ever laid eyes on the supersized, multihued rabbits who haunt Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage, then you’ve seen the work of artist couple Karen and Tony Barone. The pair share stories and secrets at this fundraising event for arts literacy nonprofit Tools for Tomorrow.
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner and Modern West at Agua Caliente Casino Rancgo Mirage: Oct. 22
When he’s not in front of or behind the camera, actor Kevin Costner takes his band out on the road to tour. Check out the Tales from Yellowstone Tour.
Tom Arnold at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs: Oct. 22
The comedian has broadened his career beyond those days when he was married to Roseanne Barr. He’s appeared in films with Hugh Grant (Nine Months), Dustin Hoffman, (Hero), and in Season 10 of Trailer Park Boys on Netflix.
The Dirty Show with Skyler Gentry: Oct. 20 and 27
Coachella Valley actor-singer-dancer-psychic, Sklyer Gentry, has an all-new stage show that is really dirty, really gay, and filled with music, laughs and psychic readings with audience members. The outdoor show is locsted at 4629 E. Sunny Dunes Road, in Palm Springs.
Learn Why There is a Celebration for Dia de Los Muertos: Oct. 20 and 27
Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos is hosting a four-part workshop to expand cultural awareness and understanding of the celebration. These weekly workshops will be on Zoom, Wednesdays from 5-6p.m. on October 13, 20, and 27.
Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours: Oct. 23–24
Take advantage of the third and final weekend as the Art Tours opens the studio doors of more than 160 artists, giving guests a sneak peek into how they create their work and ask questions. Visitors will have the chance to purchase pieces as well.
Reunited & It Feels So Good: Oct. 22–24
The Desert Ensemble Theatre celebrates the return of live events with this spirited cabaret-style show featuring local singers Charles Herrera, Darci Daniels, Jerome Elliot, and Keisha D.
The Black Market Trust: Oct. 23
The five members of this sleek jazz band cite Django Reinhart and The Beach Boys as inspirations for their playful acoustic sound. They perform classics from the Great American Songbook at The Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs. purpleroompalmsprings.com
Family Fall Festival at St. Paul of the Desert: Oct. 23
All the enticements you could want: face painting, food, booths, bike raffle and appearances by the Palm Springs police and fire departments.
Trina Turk Hosts Artist and Author, Jim Isermann: Oct. 23
At her Palm Springs boutique, Isermann will sign copies of his self-titled book. Isermann’s work appeared on the February 2020 cover of Palm Springs Life.
Jason Bonham at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino: Oct. 23
Ready for some serious head-banging rock. Bonham’s band takes you on a musical journey of Led Zepplin’s music. Bonham’s father, John, was the drummer for Led Zepplin and died in 1980 at just 32.
Birds of Anza Borrego: Oct. 23–24
Joshua Tree National Park’s Desert Institute offers this group ecology class for aspiring ornithologists. Set up camp at Anza Borrego State Park just in time to spot warblers, flycatchers, and other snowbirds among the desert’s year-round feathered residents.
Coachella Valley Improv & Comedy Festival: Oct. 23–24
Ticketholders can join workshops and watch performances by comics including Jason Stuart, Tom Dreesen, and Mary Gallagher. Another lineup highlight is improv duo redDoor, who collect audience suggestions, then launch into an off-the-cuff play.
• READ NEXT: Helen Frankenthaler Exhibit Shows Her Bold Artistic Talent in Palm Springs.