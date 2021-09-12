Things to Do This Week, Sept. 13-20

Tommy Shaw, one of the founding members of the band, Styx, used his Nashville home to record their latest album. See them Sept. 18 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Being Bebe profiles Zahara Benet, the first-ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Cinema Diverse, the Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival, opens Sept. 16 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Films will screen in-person Sept. 16-19, and Sept. 22-26, and you can stream films from Sept. 16-30. Put this one on your list on Sept. 18: L.A. A Queer History.
It’s the third Thursday of the month. Time to head to Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage for their monthly cocktail party where you met the artisans who create the products sold in the shop.
Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta will open it’s the Art of music concert series Sept. 16 with Bob Hamilton and Jeremiah Levi Sampson. Concerts will take place every second Thursday of the month and the musicians will be part of a Q&A.
The Palm Springs Air Museum welcomes a former Vietnam War analyst, who assisted in the MIA recovery efforts in southeast Asia.
The guy behind all of those Beach Boys hits will take the stage Sept. 16 at Morongo Casino resort Spa in Cabazon. Brian Wilson screened a documentary on his life at the Tribeca Film Festival in June called Long Road Promised.
The Palm Spring Air Museum hosts its annual POW/MIA National Recognition and Remembrance Day Event and Reception on Sept. 17 featuring U.S. Navy Capt. Steve Shepard, an intelligence officer who was a Vietnam analyst with the Defense POW / MIA Office from 1993 – 1996 and traveled to Laos/Vietnam/Cambodia to assist in MIA recovery efforts.
Gary Numan brings his Intruder Tour to Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown.
Comedian George Lopez brings his “OMG Hi Comedy Tour” on Sept. 18 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Lopez is working with his daughter Mayan on a TV pilot for NBC called Lopez vs. Lopez.
Styx has a new album out, “Crash of the Clowns” with much of the recording sessions taking place at Tommy Shaw’s home in Nashville, Tennessee.
Shaw is one of the original band members after nearly 50 years. They play Sept. 18 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Gary Numan, whose hit Cars reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom in 1980 and rose to No. 9 in the U.S., makes a stop Sept. 19 in Pioneertown at Pappy and Harriet’s with his Intruder Tour. Those who note Numan as an influence include Lady Gaga, Dave Grohl, and Kanye West.
The Rocky Horror Show at Desert Rose Playhouse has extended its run through this week with a special midnight closing show on Sept. 25. The play version of the classic movie has great energixing music to go with a laugh-laden script.
Save the Date: Sept. 25. Enjoy a piano recital in an intimate dinner setting featuring pianist Valerie Stern in a program curated by Inna Faliks, head of piano, music performance at the Herb Alpert School of Music at UCLA.