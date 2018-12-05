HOLIDAY EVENTS

The Colors of Christmas, Dec. 7

This holiday season mainstay at the McCallum Theatre — featuring dynamic vocalists Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, Jon Secada, and Deniece Williams — delivers a repertoire of festive music backed up by a hot 12-piece band and spectacular choir.

mccallumtheatre.com

Holiday Kickoff With Santa, Dec. 7–8

Head to The Gardens on El Paseo outdoor shopping center the evening of Dec. 7 for holiday festivities and family fun, including Santa visits, on the central lawn. Mr. Claus sticks around for morning arts and crafts with the kids on Dec. 8.

thegardensonelpaseo.com

Christmas Walk on El Paseo, Dec. 8

This festive neighborhood celebration brings carolers, food truck tastings, and atmospheric entertainers to the west end of Palm Desert’s ritzy shopping strip. Snap a selfie inside the giant snow globe and look out for tasty treats and pop-up activities at participating stores.

theshopsonelpaseo.com

Snow Fest, Dec. 8

Santa visits Cathedral City’s Civic Center Plaza for the annual tree lighting celebration, where local choirs will set the mood as you browse the outdoor crafts market, treat yourself to a little hot cocoa, and traipse through this snow-covered winter wonderland in the middle of the desert.

discovercathedralcity.com

Santa Fly-In and Winter Fun Land, Dec. 8–9

Bet you didn’t realize Old Saint Nick actually flies a wartime plane. Watch him zip around the sky in a relic before he touches down at Palm Springs Air Museum with gifts for attending children.

psam.org

Holiday Harmony Concert, Dec. 9, 12, 16

California Desert Chorale sings a selection of festive, toe-tapping tunes at the Indian Wells Theater at California State University, San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus. Get ready to feel the chills.

californiadesertchorale.org