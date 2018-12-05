MUSIC
Symphonic Springsteen, Dec. 6
Tribute band Bruce in the USA rocks out with the Desert Symphony and a medley of Springsteen hits at the McCallum Theatre.
José Feliciano, Dec. 6
Lauded as one of the 20th century’s greatest guitarists, multiple Grammy winner José Feliciano is considered to be Latin music’s first crossover artist. Hear him play at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Tony Bennett, Dec. 7
His music career spans more than six decades and 19 Grammy wins — including a Lifetime Achievement Award — and the 92-year-old powerhouse is still touring. He shares the stage with his daughter Antonia Bennett at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Dec. 7
Longtime friends and songwriters Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore have been filling canvases with music of the American West for decades, coming from two very different directions. The peculiar pair weave together Alvin’s rowdy roots rock and Gilmore’s lonesome warbles for a show Rolling Stone deemed “freewheeling and joyous.” Catch them at Pappy & Harriet’s.
Grooves at The Westin, Dec. 8
Now in its eighth season at the four-star Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, the Grooves outdoor concert series blends the best of smooth jazz, pop, and rhythm and blues. Sway beneath the stars with a cup of hot cider as Michael Lington, Steve Oliver, and the L.A. Collective delight onstage.
Human Nature, Dec. 8
With backup provided by the six-piece Jukebox All-Stars band and a troupe of dancers, Australian pop vocal group Human Nature takes audiences at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa on a journey through decades of music, melding genres and hits by everyone from The Temptations and Justin Timberlake to The Beatles and Bruno Mars.
Postmodern Jukebox, Dec. 8
This musical collective, made famous on YouTube with its reimagined takes on mainstream hits, now comprises nearly 50 artists on rotation who lend their talents to founder Scott Bradlee’s creative shows. See them at the McCallum.
Gaby Moreno & The Holynighters, Dec. 8
Since moving to Los Angeles from her native Guatemala, singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno has earned an Emmy nom (she cowrote the title track for NBC’s Parks and Recreation), shared the stage with Bono and Andrea Boccelli, and found herself judging the prestigious John Lennon Songwriter Contest. She performs tracks from her latest album, Ilusión, at Pappy & Harriet’s.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
New Moon Vibrational Chakra Healing, Dec. 6
Ring in the new moon with a healing sound bath at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. The day’s tensions will melt away as a quartz-crystal singing bowl emits vibrational frequencies that resonate with energy points on the body. Best of all? The 45-minute session is free.
ENTERTAINMENT
Penn & Teller, Dec. 7
These legendary magicians known for offbeat showmanship with a dash of comedy hold the record as Las Vegas’ longest-running headliners. Witness their wizardry in an off-strip appearance at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. Read our interview with the dynamic duo.
Baloney, Dec. 8
San Francisco’s first and only gay all-male revue drops trou in the desert for a night of erotic peep-show fantasy at Palm Springs Cultural Center.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
The Colors of Christmas, Dec. 7
This holiday season mainstay at the McCallum Theatre — featuring dynamic vocalists Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, Jon Secada, and Deniece Williams — delivers a repertoire of festive music backed up by a hot 12-piece band and spectacular choir.
Holiday Kickoff With Santa, Dec. 7–8
Head to The Gardens on El Paseo outdoor shopping center the evening of Dec. 7 for holiday festivities and family fun, including Santa visits, on the central lawn. Mr. Claus sticks around for morning arts and crafts with the kids on Dec. 8.
Christmas Walk on El Paseo, Dec. 8
This festive neighborhood celebration brings carolers, food truck tastings, and atmospheric entertainers to the west end of Palm Desert’s ritzy shopping strip. Snap a selfie inside the giant snow globe and look out for tasty treats and pop-up activities at participating stores.
Snow Fest, Dec. 8
Santa visits Cathedral City’s Civic Center Plaza for the annual tree lighting celebration, where local choirs will set the mood as you browse the outdoor crafts market, treat yourself to a little hot cocoa, and traipse through this snow-covered winter wonderland in the middle of the desert.
Santa Fly-In and Winter Fun Land, Dec. 8–9
Bet you didn’t realize Old Saint Nick actually flies a wartime plane. Watch him zip around the sky in a relic before he touches down at Palm Springs Air Museum with gifts for attending children.
Holiday Harmony Concert, Dec. 9, 12, 16
California Desert Chorale sings a selection of festive, toe-tapping tunes at the Indian Wells Theater at California State University, San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus. Get ready to feel the chills.
THEATER
The Sound of Music, Dec. 7–23
Desert Theatre works presents a local production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic, featuring favorites like “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “My Favorite Things,” at the Indio Performing Arts Center.
COMEDY
Rita Rudner, Dec. 9
Her charming stand-up act exudes an old Hollywood poise you didn’t realize you’ve been missing. See it at the McCallum.
ART
Depicting the Figure, Dec. 9–Feb. 24
This exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert explores how artists have represented the body across time, cultural contexts, and artistic movements. Admission to the museum’s Palm Desert location is always free.