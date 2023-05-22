This Desert Wedding Started With Beyoncé’s Coachella Set

Some of our favorite memories in our relationship have been in the desert,” says Quinn, a post-production producer who met systems engineer Dennis while working at a studio in Santa Monica. “Our most magical memory was Dennis and I experiencing Beyoncé at Coachella in our first few months of dating — this was where Dennis first declared that he wanted to marry me. We felt it would be most fitting to get married where it all began.”

Their Cinco de Mayo wedding weekend at La Quinta Resort & Club embraced the warm summertime vibes and their own vibrant personalities, beginning with a Friday rehearsal dinner with Oaxacan fare at the on-site Adobe Grill and culminating in a Sunday pool party at their resort villa. “A majority of our friends stayed on the property, so we got to enjoy hanging out in a more casual setting,” Quinn shares.