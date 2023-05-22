This Desert Wedding Started With Beyoncé’s Coachella Set

Quinn & Dennis' wedding brought things full circle.
Some of our favorite memories in our relationship have been in the desert,” says Quinn, a post-production producer who met systems engineer Dennis while working at a studio in Santa Monica. “Our most magical memory was Dennis and I experiencing Beyoncé at Coachella in our first few months of dating — this was where Dennis first declared that he wanted to marry me. We felt it would be most fitting to get married where it all began.”
Their Cinco de Mayo wedding weekend at La Quinta Resort & Club embraced the warm summertime vibes and their own vibrant personalities, beginning with a Friday rehearsal dinner with Oaxacan fare at the on-site Adobe Grill and culminating in a Sunday pool party at their resort villa. “A majority of our friends stayed on the property, so we got to enjoy hanging out in a more casual setting,” Quinn shares.
"Our dress code was summertime chic. I created a Pinterest board and linked it to our wedding website in case people had questions or needed ideas."
When it came to budget, music was without a doubt their No. 1 priority. The pair sought non-wedding DJs, hiring one for the reception (their first dance song was “Find Someone Like You” by Snoh Aalegra) and another for the after party. While Dennis stepped up to manage the budget and build their 7-foot-tall arched photo wall, Quinn took charge with planning.
The table settings were particularly satisfying. “I loved expressing my vision to our wonderful event planner and watching it come to life,” she shares. “From the lighting, bright-colored flowers, velvet napkins, and candles to the fresh fruit in the vases on each reception table. It was chef’s kiss, so unique and beautiful.” Another highlight: the giant disco ball piñata filled with confetti, Mexican candies, glow sticks, condoms, mini bottles, and scratchers.
