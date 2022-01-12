thunderbird country club real estate

Midcentury Moment

The timing coudn't be better. Modernism Week is around the corner and this Rancho Mirage midcentury home hits the market.

Staff Report Current Digital, Home & Design, Real Estate

Next to the living room is a circular raised dining room with curvilinear windows.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY CANAVAN COIT & ASSOCIATES

The perfect house to celebrate next month’s Modernism Week is there for the taking. And it’s in Rancho Mirage.

Located on the Thunderbird Country Club golf course, there are layers of privacy starting with a walled motorcourt, circular driveway, and two motorized gates. You are left to enjoy the manicured grounds, mountain views, and inviting pool.

With four bedrooms and 3.5 baths spread across more than 3000 square feet, this remodel pays reverence to its midcentury roots with luxury touches and fashionable high-end furnishings. And if your midcentury checklist seems incomplete, you’ll find the breeze block, clerestory windows, open living areas and terrazzo tile flooring that you desire.

Curl up by the fireplace in the stylish living room along with a coved ceiling and a Sputnik chandelier. A second fireplace brings a cozy warmth to family room where walls of glass embrace the space that opens to a new understated kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and a built-in refrigerator.

Comfort continues in the primary suite with a floating vanity, skylight, oversized rain shower and a walk-in closet with custom built-ins.

Listing price: $3,250,000

Location: 71331 Country Club Drive, Rancho Mirage

Susan Canavan
Canavan Coit & Associates
74199 El Paseo Drive, #200, Palm Desert
760-835-1006
compass.com

