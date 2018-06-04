A brick paver driveway fronted by automatic gates leads to the large porte-cochère of this incredible home on a 3/4-acre view lot high in Thunderbird Heights.

The approach is so special that upon arrival you’ll have mixed emotions as to what to do next: Should you pause and relax on the spacious entry patio that has two seating areas and a wood-burning fireplace, or proceed through the double-door entry and take in the stunning views of the valley?