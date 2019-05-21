Flip for It

Is flipping glamorous?

Flipping may look very glamorous on TV or if people only see my before and after photos. But it’s definitely not. It’s dirty, rough, and stressful. Some days you want to quit or want to cry. Even so, it’s all really worth it at the end. Once you stage it and walk into your masterpiece, that is when it becomes glamorous and gives you such satisfaction.

How long does it take to flip one of your homes?

My goal is usually to be done within six to eight weeks. From the day we start demo to the day it’s staged, I like to stay within two months. No pressure! I work around the clock in those two months. For this one I’m doing right now, we had exactly 10 days in between the last one that sold and starting this one. Sometimes we have more of a break if we can’t find inventory, but I like to keep going.

Is it difficult to find a potential flip in the current real estate market?

Yes, it actually is. The prices are really high right now, so as soon as you find that diamond in the rough, you have to jump on it and do the best you can to wheel and deal. My husband checks the MLS [Multiple Listing Service] three to four times a day because things pop up and then they’re gone.

Does the market have room for more flippers?

From what I see, a lot of people are trying to get in the business, and there are a lot of other people who want to. But there isn’t a lot of inventory, so it’s a little harder right now. It feels likes it has leveled out, and I don’t know if there is room for more flippers until there is more inventory. If someone is just getting into flipping to make a quick buck, that’s not a good choice. You have to truly love the process, or you will hate it and wish you never got into it.