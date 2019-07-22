Running Time

In less than half the time it took to sit through the last Avengers movie, viewers can experience an entire film festival. The 2019 Timelapse Film Festival (TLFF), taking place Aug. 3 at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center, will run about an hour and a half, and each festival entry lasts only four minutes.

“Time-lapse visuals are quite captivating, and I find that Joshua Tree naturally lends itself to that,” says Casey Kiernan, a filmmaker who launched the unique event four years ago in Santa Monica before moving it to the desert in 2017. He says he relocated the festival to Joshua Tree because it’s a “mystical, magical place” that creates the ideal atmosphere for watching mind-bending short films.

Although sometimes referred to as “a new art form,” the popularity of time-lapse filmmaking can be traced back to the 1982 release of the Koyaanisqatsi. The renowned documentary, named after a Hopi phrase that translates to “life out of balance,” was directed by filmmaker Godfrey Reggio and boasts a score by Philip Glass. The popularity of the experimental film led to two sequels. Now, almost anyone can follow in Reggio’s footsteps.