Tommy Bahama Shares Drinks You Can Make at Home

Whether you are taking part in a virtual happy hour with colleagues on your computer or enjoying break from a “Shelter in Place” day, here are a pair of drink recipes you can create at home from Tommy Bahama.
The Mai Tai started in 1940s created by Trader Vic, who together with Donn Beach (Donn the Beachcomber) began the tiki culture that eventually found its way to Palm Springs. If you research the origins of the drink you’ll find both Trader Vic and Donn the Beachcomber claimed to have invented the drink.
Regardless, the recipe has endured for more than 70 years and doesn’t seem to have lost its place among bar menus.
Tommy Bahama Mai Tai
1 part Light Rum
1 part Orgeat syrup
1 part DeKuyper Orange Curacao
3/4 part Sour mix
3/4 part Pineapple Juice
1/2 part Lime Juice
1 part Dark Rum float
Build in shaker with ice. Pour into glass over fresh ice.
The Martini is a classic and in the hands of Tommy Bahama, it gets an island twist. The Grapefruit Basil Martini is crisp, bright and refreshing. Best of all, it requires only a few key ingredients that are easily accessible and can have you shaking them all up like a master mixologist in no time.
Simply muddle simple syrup and one basil leaf in a shaker. Add ice, vodka and grapefruit juice and then shake. Pour into a martini glass and garnish with a basil leaf.
Tommy Bahama Grapefruit Basil Martini Recipe
2.25 parts Grey Goose Vodka
1.50 parts fresh grapefruit juice
0.75 parts simple syrup
2 fresh basil leaves
Muddle simple syrup and 1 basil leaf gently in shaker to avoid breaking
Add Grey Goose, fresh grapefruit juice and ice to shaker
Shake 2 times and strain into martini glass
Garnish with 1 basil leaf