Stanza For Danza

But I was performing as kid, I tried to be funny and the life of the party — that sort of thing — but I never had somebody who said, “Hey, what do you want to do? Here’s how you get there and here’s what you need to get there.” What I’ve tried to do is make up for last time. It’s funny, when I was in school, I didn’t want to be a student. Now, all I want to be is a student.

Did it surprise you when you found that calling?

To be honest, my life journey has always been improvisational. I studied to be a teacher and somehow ended up in the boxing ring and turned professional. While I was fighting, Taxi came into my life. I wound up in Hollywood surrounded by some of the best talent — Jim Brooks, Danny DeVito, Judd Hirsh, Marilu Henner —and I had to develop. I got lucky.

What do you feel boxing taught you about yourself or life?

Discipline. It served me well. And it taught me self-worth. If you’re going to climb through those ropes in your underwear, basically, and put yourself on the line like that, it says something about you — that you’re willing to put yourself in the line of fire.

How about acting?

Acting is somewhat like boxing. Just because the camera doesn’t hit you, you still have to take care of your body, you have to prepare. Acting corresponded with my maturing. It came at the right moment. It teaches you how to listen. I was around people that expected things. You had to work hard. One of the great lessons I ever learned was from Donnelly Rhodes, who played my father in Taxi but also starred as Dutch with Katherine Helmond on Soap. He said, “It’s all about preparation.” The truth of the matter is, you can’t be real unless you know the lines as if they’re yours.