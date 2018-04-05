Rachel Druten’s dream was to provide after school hands on experience and training in all forms of art for needy children. Since its inception, Tools for Tomorrow has serviced 7,000 children at 15 schools with arts literacy.

The Vision for the Future Award luncheon is produced by the Visionaries of Tools for Tomorrow, an auxiliary group founded by Claire Smith to help the charity raise funds.

The highlight of the luncheon honoring Linda Rider was the original show put on by the Tools for Tomorrow Theatre Troupe from Rancho Mirage Elementary School. Written and directed by Tools for Tomorrow teaching artist Gilmore Rizzo, it was great fun to see choreographer Joanne Moser conducting the students from the audience. Tools for Tomorrow volunteer Terri Childs gave the emotional appeal of the event, telling how arts education helps students gain confidence and impacts all areas of their lives.

