Jorge Mendez Gallery treated the Top Dentists for 2018, who are listed in the December issue of Palm Springs Life, to an array of hors d’oeuvres, fine wines, and champagne at this annual celebration.

Guests had an opportunity to peruse the art, including the sculptures from E. Tyler and Jane Burton.

Each Top Dentist received a one-year subscription to Palm Springs Life, a personalized Top Dentist frame, and a $1,000 gift certificate from El Paseo Jewelers, sponsor of the Top Dentists reception.

Jorge Mendez Gallery

756 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs CA 92262

760-656-7454

jorgemendezgallery.com