Top Dentists in the Coachella Valley of 2023

We partnered with an independent research firm to identify the best dentists and dental specialists practicing in the Coachella Valley in eight categories.

Proper dental hygiene promises more than minty breath and a great smile. As the gateway to our respiratory and digestive tracts, our mouths — and the natural bacteria that thrive there — can have a profound impact on our overall health. Poor care of teeth and gums can lead not only to plaque buildup and gingivitis, but also comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even dementia.

Dental care begins at home and requires regular checkups. When problems arise, those issues should be addressed immediately. Each year, Palm Springs Life works with independent research firm topDentists to identify the best practitioners in our area. The nomination pool consists of dentists listed with the American Dental Association, as well as local dental societies. Providers are evaluated by other dentists based on years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new technologies, and physical results. They must have an active license and be in good standing with the state dental board.

We recognize that there are many excellent dentists practicing in Greater Palm Springs, and the topDentists list spotlights only a sliver of our local talent. But if you are in need of services, this directory is a reliable place to begin your search for a provider.  — The Editors

This list is excerpted from the 2023 topDentists list. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information about the selection process and the topDentists research firm, call 706-364-0853 or email [email protected].

DENTAL ANESTHESIOLOGY

Perri Putrasahan
68905 Vista Chino, Cathedral City
760-325-2503

ENDODONTICS

Eddie Al Halasa
Rancho Mirage Endodontics
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3, Rancho Mirage
760-779-0350
ranchomirageendodontics.com

Rita J. Hung
Rancho Mirage Endodontics
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3, Rancho Mirage
760-779-0350
ranchomirageendodontics.com

Gerald Lim
74120 El Paseo, Ste. 2, Palm Desert
760-568-5488

GENERAL DENTISTRY

Maria C. Aguilar
Mirage Lane Dentistry
42501 Rancho Mirage Lane, Rancho Mirage
760-341-4515
miragelanedentistry.com

Lilibeth L. Babao
73625 Highway 111, Ste. E, Palm Desert
760-674-8114
drbabaodds.com

Nicholas S. Baumann
Palm Desert Smiles
44239 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
760-568-3602
palmdesertsmiles.com

John T. Bianchin
Valley View Dental
73640 El Paseo, Ste. 9, Palm Desert
760-776-4525
valleyviewdentalonline.com

Jamie Carstairs
Eclipse Dentistry
44025 Jefferson St.,Ste. 105, La Quinta
760-989-4340
eclipsedentistry.com

Gerald E. Chang
140 N. Luring Drive,Ste. B, Palm Springs
760-778-2777
gchangdds.com

Raymond Cros
Cros Dental
71843 Highway 111, Ste. A, Rancho Mirage
760-444-3202
crosdental.com

Rene Y. Dell’Acqua
Dell’Acqua Dental Studio
74133 El Paseo, Ste. D, Palm Desert
760-346-8056
thevalleysdentist.com

Ayman K. Elraheb
Precision Dentistry
68860 Ramon Road, Cathedral City
760-324-1618
myprecisiondentist.com

Mercedes J. Herrera
80545 Highway 111,Ste. 3, Indio
760-342-9938

Kenneth E. Hodgkins
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Park View Drive, Palm Desert
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com

Glenn A. Huddleston
73121 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 102, Palm Desert
760-346-6273
drbalisdds.com

Maisy S. Ibrahim
Desert Dental Spa
41990 Cook St.,Ste. D402, Palm Desert
760-610-0275
desertdentalspa.com

Carolyn Izu
Izu & Bergmann Dental Associates
74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A, Palm Desert
760-340-0888

Dong J. Kim
Pure Dental
69420 Ramon Road, Cathedral City
760-202-1171
puredentalca.com

John H. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs
760-327-1138

James A. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs
760-327-1138

Robert M. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs
760-327-1138

Mark A. Mobley
41592 Indian Trail, Ste. A, Rancho Mirage
760-341-1459
markmobleydds.com

Annette B. Moranda
40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. G, Rancho Mirage
760-321-8003
annettebakmorandadds.com

Dennis J. Norheim
1000 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 202,Palm Springs
760-325-2579

Samir Rizvanbegovic
Town Center Dentistry
44421 Town Center Way, Ste. C, Palm Desert
760-776-1646
palmdesertdds.com

Jaime Rojas
Bella Smiles
78640 Highway 111, La Quinta
760-564-0955
bellasmilesdds.com

Sheila Sales
Affinity Dentistry
440 S. El Cielo Road, Ste. 4, Palm Springs
760-320-8700
thepalmspringsdentist.com

Michael D. Seto
73151 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert
760-837-0222

J. Scott Shepherd
Palm Springs Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2, Palm Springs
760-416-1003
psdentist.com

Anna M. Sobero
Desert Family Dental
34481 Date Palm Drive, Ste. E, Cathedral City
760-324-5071

Nash Sourial
Blu Oasis Dental
79845 United States Highway 111, Ste. 101, La Quinta
760-342-2258
bluoasisdental.com

Ramon R. Sumabat
Sumabat Dental
285 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. D-7, Palm Springs
760-320-2780

Cynthia K. Tak
Pure Dental
69420 Ramon Road, Cathedral City
760-202-1171
puredentalca.com

ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Jeffrey W. Garcia
Desert Oral Surgery
1900 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. A1, Palm Springs
760-327-1509
desertoralsurgery.com

Milan J. Jugan
Desert Maxillofacial Center
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. 106, Rancho Mirage
760-837-1515
desertmaxillofacial.com

Stephen L. Kreizenbeck
Mirage Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102, Rancho Mirage
760-779-9989

Peter M. Scheer
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102, Rancho Mirage
760-656-0746
drpeterscheer.com

ORTHODONTICS

Oscar Arias
Dental Del Valle
46100 Rubidoux St., Ste. C1-C3, Indio
760-775-3368

L. Morgan Moranda
Schantz & Moranda Orthodontic Care
44651 Village Court, Ste. 150, Palm Desert
760-568-5987

Mina Narula
Center for Orthodontics
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Rancho Mirage
760-340-2026
centerfororthodontics.com

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Lauren L. Gutenberg
The Pediatric Dentists
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-101, Palm Springs
760-320-7621
thepediatricdentists.com

Gary U. Okamoto
Desert Pediatric Dentistry
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 190-A, Palm Desert
760-360-0622
desertpediatricdentistry.com

Rita C. Soto
The Dentist for the Children
78900 Ave. 47, Ste. 110, La Quinta
760-771-8334

PERIODONTICS

Eric G. Driver
Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants
36945 Cook St., Bldg. I, Ste. 101, Palm Desert
760-568-3421
palmdesertperiodontist.com

Ellie Kheirkhahi-Love
Advanced Periodontics Implant Center
72780 Country Club Drive, Bldg. D, Ste. 402, Rancho Mirage
760-836-1809
drellielove.com

Rodrigo A. Lagos
Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants
36945 Cook St., Bldg. 1, Ste. 101, Palm Desert
760-568-3421
palmdesertperiodontist.com

Peter S. Warshawsky
Periodontics of the Desert
44550 Village Court, Ste. 102, Palm Desert
760-674-4410
perioofthedesert.com

Klaus M. Yi
Desert Periodontics Dental Implant Center
34530 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
760-324-2939
desertperio.com

PROSTHODONTICS

Joshua W. Cartter
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Park View Drive, Palm Desert
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com

Craig W. Conrow
Palm Desert Dentist
73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Palm Desert
760-776-4688
palmdesertdentist.com

Christian J. Luzar
41750 Rancho Las Palmas, Ste. E-1, Rancho Mirage
760-674-8881
drluzar.com

Robert R. McLachlan Jr.
Palm Desert Dentist
73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Palm Desert
760-776-4688
palmdesertdentist.com

Jeffrey F. Tom
Palm Springs Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2, Palm Springs
760-416-1003
psdentist.com