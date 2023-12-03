Top Dentists in the Coachella Valley of 2023

Proper dental hygiene promises more than minty breath and a great smile. As the gateway to our respiratory and digestive tracts, our mouths — and the natural bacteria that thrive there — can have a profound impact on our overall health. Poor care of teeth and gums can lead not only to plaque buildup and gingivitis, but also comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even dementia.

Dental care begins at home and requires regular checkups. When problems arise, those issues should be addressed immediately. Each year, Palm Springs Life works with independent research firm topDentists to identify the best practitioners in our area. The nomination pool consists of dentists listed with the American Dental Association, as well as local dental societies. Providers are evaluated by other dentists based on years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new technologies, and physical results. They must have an active license and be in good standing with the state dental board.

We recognize that there are many excellent dentists practicing in Greater Palm Springs, and the topDentists list spotlights only a sliver of our local talent. But if you are in need of services, this directory is a reliable place to begin your search for a provider. — The Editors

This list is excerpted from the 2023 topDentists list. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information about the selection process and the topDentists research firm, call 706-364-0853 or email [email protected].

DENTAL ANESTHESIOLOGY

Perri Putrasahan

68905 Vista Chino, Cathedral City

760-325-2503

ENDODONTICS

Eddie Al Halasa

Rancho Mirage Endodontics

71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3, Rancho Mirage

760-779-0350

ranchomirageendodontics.com

Rita J. Hung

Rancho Mirage Endodontics

71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3, Rancho Mirage

760-779-0350

ranchomirageendodontics.com

Gerald Lim

74120 El Paseo, Ste. 2, Palm Desert

760-568-5488

GENERAL DENTISTRY

Maria C. Aguilar

Mirage Lane Dentistry

42501 Rancho Mirage Lane, Rancho Mirage

760-341-4515

miragelanedentistry.com

Lilibeth L. Babao

73625 Highway 111, Ste. E, Palm Desert

760-674-8114

drbabaodds.com

Nicholas S. Baumann

Palm Desert Smiles

44239 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

760-568-3602

palmdesertsmiles.com

John T. Bianchin

Valley View Dental

73640 El Paseo, Ste. 9, Palm Desert

760-776-4525

valleyviewdentalonline.com

Jamie Carstairs

Eclipse Dentistry

44025 Jefferson St.,Ste. 105, La Quinta

760-989-4340

eclipsedentistry.com

Gerald E. Chang

140 N. Luring Drive,Ste. B, Palm Springs

760-778-2777

gchangdds.com

Raymond Cros

Cros Dental

71843 Highway 111, Ste. A, Rancho Mirage

760-444-3202

crosdental.com

Rene Y. Dell’Acqua

Dell’Acqua Dental Studio

74133 El Paseo, Ste. D, Palm Desert

760-346-8056

thevalleysdentist.com

Ayman K. Elraheb

Precision Dentistry

68860 Ramon Road, Cathedral City

760-324-1618

myprecisiondentist.com

Mercedes J. Herrera

80545 Highway 111,Ste. 3, Indio

760-342-9938

Kenneth E. Hodgkins

Desert Dental Specialty Group

72415 Park View Drive, Palm Desert

760-568-5928

desertdentalspecialtygroup.com

Glenn A. Huddleston

73121 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 102, Palm Desert

760-346-6273

drbalisdds.com

Maisy S. Ibrahim

Desert Dental Spa

41990 Cook St.,Ste. D402, Palm Desert

760-610-0275

desertdentalspa.com

Carolyn Izu

Izu & Bergmann Dental Associates

74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A, Palm Desert

760-340-0888

Dong J. Kim

Pure Dental

69420 Ramon Road, Cathedral City

760-202-1171

puredentalca.com

John H. Lake

Lake Dental

345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs

760-327-1138

James A. Lake

Lake Dental

345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs

760-327-1138

Robert M. Lake

Lake Dental

345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs

760-327-1138

Mark A. Mobley

41592 Indian Trail, Ste. A, Rancho Mirage

760-341-1459

markmobleydds.com

Annette B. Moranda

40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. G, Rancho Mirage

760-321-8003

annettebakmorandadds.com

Dennis J. Norheim

1000 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 202,Palm Springs

760-325-2579

Samir Rizvanbegovic

Town Center Dentistry

44421 Town Center Way, Ste. C, Palm Desert

760-776-1646

palmdesertdds.com

Jaime Rojas

Bella Smiles

78640 Highway 111, La Quinta

760-564-0955

bellasmilesdds.com

Sheila Sales

Affinity Dentistry

440 S. El Cielo Road, Ste. 4, Palm Springs

760-320-8700

thepalmspringsdentist.com

Michael D. Seto

73151 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert

760-837-0222

J. Scott Shepherd

Palm Springs Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

2150 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2, Palm Springs

760-416-1003

psdentist.com

Anna M. Sobero

Desert Family Dental

34481 Date Palm Drive, Ste. E, Cathedral City

760-324-5071

Nash Sourial

Blu Oasis Dental

79845 United States Highway 111, Ste. 101, La Quinta

760-342-2258

bluoasisdental.com

Ramon R. Sumabat

Sumabat Dental

285 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. D-7, Palm Springs

760-320-2780

Cynthia K. Tak

Pure Dental

69420 Ramon Road, Cathedral City

760-202-1171

puredentalca.com

ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Jeffrey W. Garcia

Desert Oral Surgery

1900 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. A1, Palm Springs

760-327-1509

desertoralsurgery.com

Milan J. Jugan

Desert Maxillofacial Center

72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. 106, Rancho Mirage

760-837-1515

desertmaxillofacial.com

Stephen L. Kreizenbeck

Mirage Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102, Rancho Mirage

760-779-9989

Peter M. Scheer

39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102, Rancho Mirage

760-656-0746

drpeterscheer.com

ORTHODONTICS

Oscar Arias

Dental Del Valle

46100 Rubidoux St., Ste. C1-C3, Indio

760-775-3368

L. Morgan Moranda

Schantz & Moranda Orthodontic Care

44651 Village Court, Ste. 150, Palm Desert

760-568-5987

Mina Narula

Center for Orthodontics

71949 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Rancho Mirage

760-340-2026

centerfororthodontics.com

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Lauren L. Gutenberg

The Pediatric Dentists

490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-101, Palm Springs

760-320-7621

thepediatricdentists.com

Gary U. Okamoto

Desert Pediatric Dentistry

77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 190-A, Palm Desert

760-360-0622

desertpediatricdentistry.com

Rita C. Soto

The Dentist for the Children

78900 Ave. 47, Ste. 110, La Quinta

760-771-8334

PERIODONTICS

Eric G. Driver

Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants

36945 Cook St., Bldg. I, Ste. 101, Palm Desert

760-568-3421

palmdesertperiodontist.com

Ellie Kheirkhahi-Love

Advanced Periodontics Implant Center

72780 Country Club Drive, Bldg. D, Ste. 402, Rancho Mirage

760-836-1809

drellielove.com

Rodrigo A. Lagos

Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants

36945 Cook St., Bldg. 1, Ste. 101, Palm Desert

760-568-3421

palmdesertperiodontist.com

Peter S. Warshawsky

Periodontics of the Desert

44550 Village Court, Ste. 102, Palm Desert

760-674-4410

perioofthedesert.com

Klaus M. Yi

Desert Periodontics Dental Implant Center

34530 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage

760-324-2939

desertperio.com

PROSTHODONTICS

Joshua W. Cartter

Desert Dental Specialty Group

72415 Park View Drive, Palm Desert

760-568-5928

desertdentalspecialtygroup.com

Craig W. Conrow

Palm Desert Dentist

73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Palm Desert

760-776-4688

palmdesertdentist.com

Christian J. Luzar

41750 Rancho Las Palmas, Ste. E-1, Rancho Mirage

760-674-8881

drluzar.com

Robert R. McLachlan Jr.

Palm Desert Dentist

73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Palm Desert

760-776-4688

palmdesertdentist.com

Jeffrey F. Tom

Palm Springs Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

2150 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2, Palm Springs

760-416-1003

psdentist.com