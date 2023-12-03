Top Dentists in the Coachella Valley of 2023

Proper dental hygiene promises more than minty breath and a great smile. As the gateway to our respiratory and digestive tracts, our mouths — and the natural bacteria that thrive there — can have a profound impact on our overall health. Poor care of teeth and gums can lead not only to plaque buildup and gingivitis, but also comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even dementia.
Dental care begins at home and requires regular checkups. When problems arise, those issues should be addressed immediately. Each year, Palm Springs Life works with independent research firm topDentists to identify the best practitioners in our area. The nomination pool consists of dentists listed with the American Dental Association, as well as local dental societies. Providers are evaluated by other dentists based on years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new technologies, and physical results. They must have an active license and be in good standing with the state dental board.
We recognize that there are many excellent dentists practicing in Greater Palm Springs, and the topDentists list spotlights only a sliver of our local talent. But if you are in need of services, this directory is a reliable place to begin your search for a provider. — The Editors
This list is excerpted from the 2023 topDentists list. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information about the selection process and the topDentists research firm, call 706-364-0853 or email [email protected].
DENTAL ANESTHESIOLOGY
Perri Putrasahan
68905 Vista Chino, Cathedral City
760-325-2503
ENDODONTICS
Eddie Al Halasa
Rancho Mirage Endodontics
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3, Rancho Mirage
760-779-0350
ranchomirageendodontics.com
Rita J. Hung
Rancho Mirage Endodontics
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3, Rancho Mirage
760-779-0350
ranchomirageendodontics.com
Gerald Lim
74120 El Paseo, Ste. 2, Palm Desert
760-568-5488
GENERAL DENTISTRY
Maria C. Aguilar
Mirage Lane Dentistry
42501 Rancho Mirage Lane, Rancho Mirage
760-341-4515
miragelanedentistry.com
Lilibeth L. Babao
73625 Highway 111, Ste. E, Palm Desert
760-674-8114
drbabaodds.com
Nicholas S. Baumann
Palm Desert Smiles
44239 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
760-568-3602
palmdesertsmiles.com
John T. Bianchin
Valley View Dental
73640 El Paseo, Ste. 9, Palm Desert
760-776-4525
valleyviewdentalonline.com
Jamie Carstairs
Eclipse Dentistry
44025 Jefferson St.,Ste. 105, La Quinta
760-989-4340
eclipsedentistry.com
Gerald E. Chang
140 N. Luring Drive,Ste. B, Palm Springs
760-778-2777
gchangdds.com
Raymond Cros
Cros Dental
71843 Highway 111, Ste. A, Rancho Mirage
760-444-3202
crosdental.com
Rene Y. Dell’Acqua
Dell’Acqua Dental Studio
74133 El Paseo, Ste. D, Palm Desert
760-346-8056
thevalleysdentist.com
Ayman K. Elraheb
Precision Dentistry
68860 Ramon Road, Cathedral City
760-324-1618
myprecisiondentist.com
Mercedes J. Herrera
80545 Highway 111,Ste. 3, Indio
760-342-9938
Kenneth E. Hodgkins
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Park View Drive, Palm Desert
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com
Glenn A. Huddleston
73121 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 102, Palm Desert
760-346-6273
drbalisdds.com
Maisy S. Ibrahim
Desert Dental Spa
41990 Cook St.,Ste. D402, Palm Desert
760-610-0275
desertdentalspa.com
Carolyn Izu
Izu & Bergmann Dental Associates
74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A, Palm Desert
760-340-0888
Dong J. Kim
Pure Dental
69420 Ramon Road, Cathedral City
760-202-1171
puredentalca.com
John H. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs
760-327-1138
James A. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs
760-327-1138
Robert M. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1, Palm Springs
760-327-1138
Mark A. Mobley
41592 Indian Trail, Ste. A, Rancho Mirage
760-341-1459
markmobleydds.com
Annette B. Moranda
40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. G, Rancho Mirage
760-321-8003
annettebakmorandadds.com
Dennis J. Norheim
1000 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 202,Palm Springs
760-325-2579
Samir Rizvanbegovic
Town Center Dentistry
44421 Town Center Way, Ste. C, Palm Desert
760-776-1646
palmdesertdds.com
Jaime Rojas
Bella Smiles
78640 Highway 111, La Quinta
760-564-0955
bellasmilesdds.com
Sheila Sales
Affinity Dentistry
440 S. El Cielo Road, Ste. 4, Palm Springs
760-320-8700
thepalmspringsdentist.com
Michael D. Seto
73151 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert
760-837-0222
J. Scott Shepherd
Palm Springs Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2, Palm Springs
760-416-1003
psdentist.com
Anna M. Sobero
Desert Family Dental
34481 Date Palm Drive, Ste. E, Cathedral City
760-324-5071
Nash Sourial
Blu Oasis Dental
79845 United States Highway 111, Ste. 101, La Quinta
760-342-2258
bluoasisdental.com
Ramon R. Sumabat
Sumabat Dental
285 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. D-7, Palm Springs
760-320-2780
Cynthia K. Tak
Pure Dental
69420 Ramon Road, Cathedral City
760-202-1171
puredentalca.com
ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Jeffrey W. Garcia
Desert Oral Surgery
1900 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. A1, Palm Springs
760-327-1509
desertoralsurgery.com
Milan J. Jugan
Desert Maxillofacial Center
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. 106, Rancho Mirage
760-837-1515
desertmaxillofacial.com
Stephen L. Kreizenbeck
Mirage Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102, Rancho Mirage
760-779-9989
Peter M. Scheer
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102, Rancho Mirage
760-656-0746
drpeterscheer.com
ORTHODONTICS
Oscar Arias
Dental Del Valle
46100 Rubidoux St., Ste. C1-C3, Indio
760-775-3368
L. Morgan Moranda
Schantz & Moranda Orthodontic Care
44651 Village Court, Ste. 150, Palm Desert
760-568-5987
Mina Narula
Center for Orthodontics
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Rancho Mirage
760-340-2026
centerfororthodontics.com
PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
Lauren L. Gutenberg
The Pediatric Dentists
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-101, Palm Springs
760-320-7621
thepediatricdentists.com
Gary U. Okamoto
Desert Pediatric Dentistry
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 190-A, Palm Desert
760-360-0622
desertpediatricdentistry.com
Rita C. Soto
The Dentist for the Children
78900 Ave. 47, Ste. 110, La Quinta
760-771-8334
PERIODONTICS
Eric G. Driver
Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants
36945 Cook St., Bldg. I, Ste. 101, Palm Desert
760-568-3421
palmdesertperiodontist.com
Ellie Kheirkhahi-Love
Advanced Periodontics Implant Center
72780 Country Club Drive, Bldg. D, Ste. 402, Rancho Mirage
760-836-1809
drellielove.com
Rodrigo A. Lagos
Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants
36945 Cook St., Bldg. 1, Ste. 101, Palm Desert
760-568-3421
palmdesertperiodontist.com
Peter S. Warshawsky
Periodontics of the Desert
44550 Village Court, Ste. 102, Palm Desert
760-674-4410
perioofthedesert.com
Klaus M. Yi
Desert Periodontics Dental Implant Center
34530 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
760-324-2939
desertperio.com
PROSTHODONTICS
Joshua W. Cartter
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Park View Drive, Palm Desert
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com
Craig W. Conrow
Palm Desert Dentist
73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Palm Desert
760-776-4688
palmdesertdentist.com
Christian J. Luzar
41750 Rancho Las Palmas, Ste. E-1, Rancho Mirage
760-674-8881
drluzar.com
Robert R. McLachlan Jr.
Palm Desert Dentist
73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Palm Desert
760-776-4688
palmdesertdentist.com
Jeffrey F. Tom
Palm Springs Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2, Palm Springs
760-416-1003
psdentist.com