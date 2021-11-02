The Desert’s Top Lawyers 2021

Life comes at you pretty fast, and when legal issues arise — whether planned (such as entering into a contract or drafting will) or unexpected (personal injury or bankruptcy) — you want a lawyer with the experience, resources, and temperament to represent your personal and professional interests.

Palm Springs Life presents “The Desert’s Top Lawyers” as a service to readers seeking legal services. To create the list, the magazine invites the legal community to nominate attorneys in a variety of practice areas. Once nominated, each lawyer goes through a stringent screening process, beginning with a confirmation that the nominee is active and in good standing with the California State Bar Association. Editors then evaluate a variety of ratings and reviews, articles and publications authored by or including the nominee, and other media that supports or challenges the nomination.

The editors also re-screen previous “Top Lawyers” honorees, ensuring they remain in practice and in good standing, and that their firm affiliation and contact information are current.

Palm Springs Life has selected the most relevant and pursued specialties for the Coachella Valley. The editors acknowledge that worthy lawyers may have eluded our research. The magazine will add practice areas to the list based on sustained requests from the legal community and our readers.

Obviously, this list is subjective, but the editors feel confident that the attorneys presented on the following pages have a record of providing reliable legal advice.