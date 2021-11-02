The Desert’s Top Lawyers 2021

Life comes at you pretty fast, and when legal issues arise — whether planned (such as entering into a contract or drafting will) or unexpected (personal injury or bankruptcy) — you want a lawyer with the experience, resources, and temperament to represent your personal and professional interests.
Palm Springs Life presents “The Desert’s Top Lawyers” as a service to readers seeking legal services. To create the list, the magazine invites the legal community to nominate attorneys in a variety of practice areas. Once nominated, each lawyer goes through a stringent screening process, beginning with a confirmation that the nominee is active and in good standing with the California State Bar Association. Editors then evaluate a variety of ratings and reviews, articles and publications authored by or including the nominee, and other media that supports or challenges the nomination.
The editors also re-screen previous “Top Lawyers” honorees, ensuring they remain in practice and in good standing, and that their firm affiliation and contact information are current.
Palm Springs Life has selected the most relevant and pursued specialties for the Coachella Valley. The editors acknowledge that worthy lawyers may have eluded our research. The magazine will add practice areas to the list based on sustained requests from the legal community and our readers.
Obviously, this list is subjective, but the editors feel confident that the attorneys presented on the following pages have a record of providing reliable legal advice.
APPELLATE LAW
Jacquetta Bardacos
Bochnewich Law Offices
43100 Cook St., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-776-1377
btrustlaw.com
Charles Lester Gallagher
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Forest Wilkerson
Wilkerson & Mulligan
82850 Highway 111
Indio, CA 92201
760-776-3801
forestwilkersonlaw.com
ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION
Thurman W. Arnold III
Law Firm of Thurman W. Arnold III
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1-3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
hurmanarnold.com
David L. Baron
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Lori Beth Sanford
Lori Sanford Law PC
74478 Highway 111, Ste. 242
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-880-6395
lorisanfordlaw.com
Robert G. Taylor
Desert ADR
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200-57
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-770-1237
desertadr.com
Sheila A. Williams
Ayotte & Shackelford
2122 E. Baristo Road
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-8377
ayotteshackelford.com
BANKRUPTCY AND FINANCIAL
Brent Stephen Clemmer>
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Marc S. Homme
Marc S. Homme, APLC
74361 Highway 111
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5694 >
marc-s-homme-aplc.business.site
BANKRUPTCY AND WORKOUT
Salvatore Bommarito
Law Office of Salvatore Bommarito
73255 El Paseo, Ste. 18
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-328-5226
Leonard Cravens
Law Offices of Leonard Cravens
45902 Oasis St., Ste. C
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-1810
cravenslawindio.com
Jenny L. Doling
Doling, Shaw & Hanover
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
shaw.law
George Hanover
Doling, Shaw & Hanover
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101 >
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
shaw.la
Christopher Hewitt
Law Office of Christopher Hewitt
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-459-2438
hewittbankruptcy.com
Summer M. Shaw
Doling, Shaw & Hanover
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
shaw.law
Miguel A. Valente
Valente Law Offices
82850 Highway 111, Ste. A
Indio, CA 92201
760-863-2161
valentelawoffices.com
David A. Wiesen
81955 Highway 111, Ste. 203
Indio, CA 92202
760-537-0808
desertbk.com
BUSINESS LAW
Amir Afsar
Afsar Law Group
78000 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-3110
afsarlaw.com
Nino Capobianco
Capobianco Law Offices
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2006, Bldg. F
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-568-6500
capobiancolaw.com
Marc E. Empey
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Robert J. Evans
Anderholt Evans LLP Attorneys at Law
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
anderholtevans.com
Jeffrey E. Fromberg
Fromberg Edelstein Fromberg Business Lawyers
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. D1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2804
feflaw.com
Rhona S. Kauffman
Law Offices of Rhona S. Kauffman
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 115
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-8225
rhonakauffmanlaw.com
Philip S. Klatchko
Klatchko & Klatchko Attorneys
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
klatchko.com
Timothy Brock McClellan
Timothy Brock McClellan, Attorney at Law
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 228
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4245
tbmcclellanlaw.com
David Allen Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Christoffer J. Thomsen
Schlecht Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
Roman M. Whittaker
Roman M. Whittaker, Esq., Inc.
80853 Kebon Lane
Indio, CA 92201
760-851-8820
CIVIL LITIGATION
Bruce Bauer
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Misty L. Calder
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Mark W. Edelstein
Fromberg Edelstein Fromberg
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. D1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2804
feflaw.com
Shaun Murphy
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Peter John Nolan
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
David Allen Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
<760-322-2275
sbemp.com
CIVIL TRIAL
Renell E. Burch
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
74785 Highway 111,
Suite 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com
Walter T. Clark
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
walterclark.com
Robert J. Evans
Anderholt Evans LLP Attorneys at Law
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
anderholtevans.com
Joseph A. Gibbs
Joseph A. Gibbs, Attorney at Law
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222br /> Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790
jagibbs.com
Brian S. Harnik
Roemer & Harnik
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400
roemerharnik.com
Philip S. Klatchko
Klatchko & Klatchko Attorneys
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
klatchko.com
Timothy Brock McClellan
Timothy Brock McClellan, Attorney at Law
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 228
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4245
tbmcclellanlaw.com
Ulrich R. McNulty
Schlecht, Shevlin, and Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
Thomas S. Slovak
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
COMMERCIAL LITIGATION
David L. Baron
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Brent Stephen Clemmer
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
David M. Grey
David M. Grey & Associates
74967 Sheryl Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0111
greylawyer.com
Brian S. Harnik
Roemer & Harnik
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-2400
roemerharnik.com
Ulrich R. McNulty
Schlecht, Shevlin, and Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
Martin A. Mueller
Nethery/Mueller/Olivier
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Bldg. H
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-0333
nmollp.com
Thomas S. Slovak
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Craig E. Zundel
Guralnick & Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515
gghoalaw.com
CONSTRUCTION
Edward H. Cross
Law Offices of Edward H. Cross
40-004 Cook St., Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002
edcross.com
Robert J. Gilliland Jr.
Guralnick & Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515
gghoalaw.com
Marc S. Homme
Marc S. Homme, APLC
74361 Highway 111
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5694
marc-s-homme-aplc.business.site
CONSUMER DEBT
Jenny L. Doling
Doling, Shaw & Hanover
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
shaw.law
George Hanover
Doling, Shaw & Hanover
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
shaw.law
Summer M. Shaw
Doling, Shaw & Hanover
36915 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-341-8837
shaw.law
CRIMINAL DEFENSE
Lance Archer
Archer & Associates
35900 Bob Hope Drive,
Ste. 170
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-328-5002
lancearcherlaw.com
John Patrick Dolan
Dolan Law Offices, APC
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
dolanlawoffices.com
David Greenberg
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaandgreenberg.com
Dale Gribow
Dale Gribow, Attorney at Law
73061 El Paseo, Ste. 220
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-7500
dalegribowlaw.com
Jessica Jimenez
Jimenez Law Offices
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
desertdefenders.com
John Jimenez
Jimenez Law Offices
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
desertdefenders.com
Joseph T. Rhea
Law Office of Joseph T. Rhea
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-870-1052
palmspringsdesertdefense.com
Melanie Nell Roe
Law Office of Melanie Nell Roe
74923 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-674-4800
melanieroeforthedefense.com
Mario Rodriguez
The Law Offices of Mario Rodriguez
45841 Oasis St., Ste. 5
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-7771
mrcriminallaw.com
Rod Soda
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaandgreenberg.com
Forest Wilkerson
Wilkerson & Mulligan
82850 Highway 111
Indio, CA 92201
760-776-3801
forestwilkersonlaw.com
DUI / DWI
Lance Archer
Archer & Associates
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 170
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-328-5002
lancearcherlaw.com
Andrea Dolan Bouchard
Dolan Law Offices, APC
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
dolanlawoffices.com
Shannon McDonald Goldstein
Michael B. Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 201
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278
michaelgoldstein.net
Michael B. Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 201
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278
michaelgoldstein.net
David Greenberg
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaandgreenberg.com
Dale Gribow
Dale Gribow, Attorney at Law
73061 El Paseo, Ste. 220
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-7500
dalegribowlaw.com
Jessica Jimenez
Jimenez Law Offices
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
desertdefenders.com
John Jimenez
Jimenez Law Offices
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. H
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-4777
desertdefenders.com
Michael J. Kennedy
Law Office of Michael J. Kennedy
82500 Highway 111, Ste. 10B
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-0440
kennedyforlaw.com
Joseph T. Rhea
Law Office of Joseph T. Rhea
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-870-1052
palmspringsdesertdefense.com
Mario Rodriguez
The Law Offices of Mario Rodriguez
45841 Oasis St., Ste. 5
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-7771
mrcriminallaw.com
Melanie Nell Roe
Law Office of Melanie Nell Roe
74923 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-674-4800
melanieroeforthedefense.com
Rod Soda
Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-320-2000
lawofficesofsodaandgreenberg.com
EMINENT DOMAIN
Robert A. Bernheimer
Robert A. Bernheimer APLC
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-7666
robbernheimer.com
David A. Darrin
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
FAMILY LAW
Thurman W. Arnold III
Law Firm of Thurman W. Arnold III
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1-3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
thurmanarnold.com
Salvatore Bommarito
Law Office of Salvatore Bommarito
73255 El Paseo, Ste. 18
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-328-5226
Andrea Dolan Bouchard
Dolan Law Offices, APC
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
dolanlawoffices.com
Virginia S. Criste
Virginia Criste Law
44650 Village Ct., Ste. 200
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-1144
vcristelaw.com
Iris Joan Finsilver
Law Offices of Iris Joan Finsilver
45370 Lupine Lane
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-4661
Mark D. Gershenson
Mark D. Gershenson, Attorney at Law
400 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. B203
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-0555
divorceattorneypalmspringsca.com
Donald B. Griffith
Donald B. Griffith Attorney at Law
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-836-0016
donaldbgriffith.com
H. Christopher Heritage
Heritage Legal
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-2020
heritagelegal.com
James A. Jackson
Law Offices of James A. Jackson
74133 El Paseo, Ste. A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-4545
palmdesertdivorcefirm.com
Linda Stearns Klatchko
Klatchko & Klatchko
177 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 3
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7878
klatchko.com
Tecla M. Lunak
Law Offices of Tecla M. Lunak
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. A-3
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-8625
lunaklaw.com
Carolyn Holt Martino
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney LLP
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com
Mark J. McGowan
Law Offices of Mark J. McGowan
72630 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 201
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-3332
markjmcgowan.com
Paul S. Parry
Paul S. Parry Law Office
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 244
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-7245
paulparrylaw.com
Michael C. Peterson
Law Firm of Thurman W. Arnold III
225 S. Civic Drive, Ste. 1-
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7915
thurmanarnold.com
Jon A. Shoenberger
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
Frederic S. Wieder
Law Offices of Frederic S. Wieder
44100 Monterey Ave., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-6666
palmdesertfamilylawattorney.com
Sheila A. Williams
Ayotte & Shackelford
2122 E. Baristo Road
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-323-8377
ayotteshackelford.com
Hilda H. Zamora
Zamora Law Boutique, PLC
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-347-1108
GENERAL PRACTICE
Barbara Barrett
Law Office of Barbara Barrett
555 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 211
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-323-2622
barbarabarrettlaw.com
David A. Darrin
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
GOVERNMENT AND ADMINISTRATIVE
Marguerite Battersby
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Bruce Bauer
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Robert Hargreaves
Best Best & Krieger
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1604
bbklaw.com
John Pinkney
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Steven B. Quintanilla
Law Offices of Quintanilla & Associates
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200–41
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-285-6690
qalawyers.com
Lena Wade
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com
HEALTHCARE LAW
Robert L. Patterson
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
David Roth
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Valerie A. Powers Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
IMMIGRATION LAW
Megan Beaman
Beaman Jacinto Law
73733 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-698-9626
beaman-law.com
Leonard Cravens
Law Offices of Leonard Cravens
45902 Oasis St., Ste. C
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-1810
cravenslawindio.com
Anastacio De La Cruz
Law Offices of Anastacio De La Cruz
82632 Highway 111, Ste. B1
Indio, CA 92201
760-444-4211
delacruzlaw1.com
INSURANCE
Michael R. Kaiser
Law Offices of Michael R. Kaiser
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-459-8545
mkaiserlaw.com
Robert K. Scott
Law Offices of Robert K. Scott
78365 Highway 111, Ste. 315
La Quinta, CA 92253
949-753-4950
robertkscott.com
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Shaun Murphy
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Henry Welles
Best Best & Krieger
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1609
bbklaw.com
LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
Megan Beaman
Beaman Jacinto Law
73733 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-698-9626
beaman-law.com
Mark Bennett
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
John E. FitzGerald III
FitzGerald & Mulé
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 205
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-325-5055
fitzgeraldmulelaw.com
David B. Mulé
FitzGerald & Mulé
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 205
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-325-5055
fitzgeraldmulelaw.com
Ryan Quadrel
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Karen J. Sloat
Law Office of Karen J. Sloat
42600 Caroline Court, Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-779-1313
karensloatlaw.com
Stephen J. Schultz
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Vee B. Sotelo
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Lena D. Wade
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com
LAND USE ENVIRONMENT
Robert A. Bernheimer
Robert A. Bernheimer, APLC
45025 Manitou Drive
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-360-7666
robbernheimer.com
Katelyn Kathleen Empey
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Daniel T. Johnson
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
Robert Hargreaves
Best Best & Krieger
4760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1604
bbklaw.com
LEMON LAW
Anthony Caronna
Caronna & Johnson LLP
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-773-4849
Edward H. Cross
Law Offices of Edward H. Cross & Associates
75100 Mediterranean Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-773-4002
edcross.com
Larry R. Hoddick
Law Offices of Larry R. Hoddick
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-636-5256
enforcingconsumerrights.com
MEDICAL MALPRACTICE
Deborah Olsen deBoer
Kramer, deBoer & Keane
74770 Highway 111, Ste. 201
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-1226
kdeklaw.com
Steven J. Weinberg
McCune, Wright, Arevalo, LLP
73255 El Paseo, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-892-5099
mccunewright.com
PERSONAL INJURY
Jessica A. Albert
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
walterclark.com
Anthony Caronna
Caronna & Johnson LLP
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-773-4849
James Cicalese
Law Office of James V. Cicalese
45841 Oasis St., Ste. 6
Indio, CA 92203
760-507-4306
personalinjuryindio.com
Walter T. Clark
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
walterclark.com
Kevin Crockett
Crockett Law Group
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, #200–205
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-999-4444
crockettlawgroup.com
Sebastian Gibson
Law Offices of Sebastian Gibson
128 Willow Lake Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-1810
Dale Gribow
Dale Gribow, Attorney at Law
73061 El Paseo, Ste. 220
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-7500
dalegribowlaw.com
Larry R. Hoddick
Law Offices of Larry R. Hoddick
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. C5
>Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-636-5256
enforcingconsumerrights.com
Hrair Kaladjian
Kaladjian Law Office
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 134
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-269-3850
Barry Regar
The Law Offices of Barry Regar
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 223
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-3555
barryregarlaw.com
Christopher C. Vader
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-999-8999
christophervaderlaw.com
David Vassalli
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-862-9254
walterclark.com
Steven J. Weinberg
McCune, Wright, Arevalo, LLP
73255 El Paseo, Ste. 10
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-892-5099
mccunewright.com
Jeffrey M. Yoss
Law Office of Jeff M. Yoss
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. B109
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-6690
yosslaw.com
REAL ESTATE
Nikki B. Allen
Nikki B. Allen, Attorney at Law
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-404-0318
nbadesertlaw.com
John Anderholt III
Anderholt Evans LLP Attorneys at Law
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
anderholtevans.com
Paul D. Bojic
Law Office of Paul Bojic
45110 Club Drive, Ste. E
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-340-3700
desertattorney.com>
Renell E. Burch
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
74785 Highway 111, Ste. 105
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-322-9240
sbemp.com
Nino Capobianco
Capobianco Law Offices
41990 Cook St., Ste. 2006, Bldg. F
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-568-6500
capobiancolaw.com
Jason Dabareiner
Law Office of Jason Dabareiner
74998 Country Club Drive, Ste. 220-120
Palm Desert, CA 92211
527-605-6781
Aaron F. Garcia
Law Offices of Aaron F. Garcia
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. J
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-346-3788
attygarcia.com
Joseph A. Gibbs
Joseph A. Gibbs, Attorney at Law
74900 Highway 111, Ste. 222
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-779-1790
jagibbs.com
Robert J. Gilliland Jr.
Guralnick & Gilliland
40004 Cook St., Ste. 3
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-340-1515
gghoalaw.com
Eve E. Fromberg-Edelstein
Fromberg Edelstein Fromberg Business Lawyers
2825 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. D1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2804
feflaw.com
Jennifer James
Law Office of Jennifer James
79125 Corporate Center Drive, Unit 6955
La Quinta, CA 92248
760-702-7929
jenniferjameslaw.com
Daniel T. Johnson
Schlecht, Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
Rhona S. Kauffman
Law Offices of Rhona S. Kauffman
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 115
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-8225
rhonakauffmanlaw.com
Robert L. Patterson
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Roman M. Whittaker
Roman M. Whittaker, Esq., Inc.
80853 Kebon Lane
Indio, CA 92201
760-851-8820
SOCIAL SECURITY AND ELDER LAW
Paul J. Johnson
Caronna & Johnson LLP
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-773-4849
Kimberly T. Lee
Desert Law Group
74916 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-9977
desertlawgroup.com
David L. Lynch
Desert Elder Law
72877 Dinah Shore Drive, Suite 103-126
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270760-270-9285
760-270-9285
desertelderlaw.com
Valerie A. Powers Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Christine C. Weiner
Christine C. Weiner, A Professional Law Corporation
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A-12
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-4500
estatetrustlawyer.com
TRAFFIC LAW
John Patrick Dolan
Dolan Law Offices, APC
45290 Fargo St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-3739
dolanlawoffices.com
Michael B. Goldstein
77564A Country Club Drive, Ste. 118
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-772-4278
michaelgoldstein.net
WILLS, TRUSTS, AND ESTATES
Nikki B. Allen
Nikki B. Allen, Attorney at Law
74361 Highway 111, Ste. 7
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-404-0318
nbadesertlaw.com
John Anderholt III
Anderholt Evans LLP Attorneys at Law
73525 El Paseo, Ste. E2516
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-0998
anderholtevans.com
Peter Michael Bochnewich
Bochnewich Law Offices
43100 Cook St., Ste. 203
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-776-1377
btrustlaw.com
Julia E. Burt
Burt & Clerc
73200 El Paseo, Ste. 1B
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0034
juliaburtlaw.com
Heidi Richert Clerc
Burt & Clerc
73200 El Paseo, Ste. 1B
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0034
juliaburtlaw.com
Michael James Cosgrove
Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
cosandcos.com
H. Christopher Heritage
Heritage Legal
777 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 328
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-2020
heritagelegal.com
Elaine E. Hill
Martina Kang Ravicz, A Professional Law Corp.
74075 El Paseo, Ste. C4
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-4800
mkrlaw.com
David V. Humphrey Jr.
Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
cosandcos.com
Kimberly T. Lee
Desert Law Group
74916 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-776-9977
desertlawgroup.com
Tecla M. Lunak
Law Offices of Tecla M. Lunak
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. A-3
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-834-8625
lunaklaw.com
Jeremy J. Ofseyer
Law Office of Jeremy J. Ofseyer
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. H1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-684-4917
ofseyer.com
Valerie A. Powers Smith
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Martina Kang Ravicz
Martina Kang Ravicz, A Professional Law Corp.
74075 El Paseo, Ste. C5
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-4800
mkrlaw.com
Christoffer J. Thomsen
Schlecht Shevlin & Shoenberger
801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs, CA 92263
760-320-7161
ssslaw.com
Nancy Tragarz
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
Christine C. Weiner
Christine C. Weiner, A Professional Law Corp.
74075 El Paseo, Ste. A12
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-341-4500
estatetrustlawyer.com
Stephanie Weisman
Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey
41610 Indian Trail, Ste. 2
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-6665
cosandcos.com
Henry Welles
Best Best & Krieger
74760 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-837-1609
bbklaw.com
Neal Wells III
Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney
1800 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-2275
sbemp.com
WORKERS COMPENSATION
Juan Manuel Armenta
English Lloyd & Armenta
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. G
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-895-1580
englishlloyd.com
Paul J. Johnson
Caronna & Johnson LLP
45915 Oasis St.
Indio, CA 92201
760-773-4849
Disclaimer: Palm Springs Life does not warrant that the data contained on the list is complete or accurate. Palm Springs Life does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause.
