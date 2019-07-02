Top Lawyers 2019 Honored With Special Reception

Palm Springs Life celebrated its Top Lawyers for 2019 with tasty offerings from Ruth’s Chris Steak House where the reception was held at their Palm Desert location.

Guests enjoyed bites of steak, shrimp, and other delicacies while connecting with their peers. A partnership between Palm Springs Life and the Colorado-based research company DataJoe created the Top lawyer list, which was published in the June issue. El Paseo Jewelers was the sponsor for the evening.

Drawings were held for a $50 gift card and two for $25 to use at Ruth’s Chris after guests filled out entry coupons.

Each lawyer received a special plaque honoring their name among the Top Lawyers list.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

74740 Highway 111

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-779-1998

ruthschris.com