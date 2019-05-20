Top Realtors Celebrate at Porsche Palm Springs

The top real estate agents from Greater Palm Springs were treated to a night full of glamour and praise as Palm Springs Life honored its “Masters of the Marketplace” with a reception at the new Porsche Palm Springs destination.

Fresh from its grand opening in March, Porsche of Palm Springs’ two-story modernistic building offered the space to not only freely mingle but to also gain up-close views of an array of stellar Porsche models on display. During the evening, realtors were encouraged to drop their business card into a drawing to win a weekend drive of a Porsche Panamera or Porsche 911.

Lulu in Palm Springs provided the perfect complement of foodie delights, including a french fry bar, and specialty cocktails. Additional sponsorship partners included El Paseo Jewelers, Bennion Deville Homes, Oranj Palm, Franklin Loan Center, and Suzanne Furst Interiors.

Each real estate agent received a personalized Palm Springs Life cover.

Porsche Palm Springs

3737 E. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92264

760-610-0432

porschepalmsprings.com