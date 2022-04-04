Even more impressive are the health outcomes. A two-decades-long Florida emergency room study found lower mortality rates in both women and men treated by a female physician. A Harvard study of Medicare patients that found that those treated by women were less likely to die or be readmitted over a 30-day period than those cared for by male doctors.

Who are the exceptional women in medicine in the Coachella Valley?

Palm Springs Life called on the physician-led team of researchers at Castle Connolly to put its rigorous screening process to work to identify the top women practitioners in the desert communities.

Castle Connolly based its selections on peer nominations and acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine. These women have contributed to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership.