Another Day in Paradise

This is a rare opportunity to own a unique and beautiful estate set on over half an acre with wrap around golf course and mountain vistas at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells.

A tropical paradise awaits with a resort-sized pool and waterfall spa, a cozy firepit, and an outdoor kitchen in the covered veranda with fireplace. Inside this Toscana Country Club home is equally as beautiful with a spacious great room that includes a living room, dining room, and wet bar with custom details throughout. The master suite is a true retreat including a sitting room and luxurious master bath. Family and friends will enjoy the guest rooms each with their on en-suite and the private detached guest house.

Click to view the VIDEO.

Contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this Toscana Country Club home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find our current selection of homes and homesites.

Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,300,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.