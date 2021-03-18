Entertainer’s Delight

This home for sale at Toscana Country Club has all the trimmings including an extensive backyard for entertaining.
This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath estate home inside Toscana Country Club is the epitome of contemporary desert living. No detail was omitted when crafting this 5,400+ square foot masterpiece, which includes stunning stone flooring, dark-wood beamed ceilings that contrast the light and bright atmosphere, a full-size sports bar and lounge just off the kitchen, mud-room dog washing station in the laundry room, and much more.
Everything from the pool coping to the sports bar countertop has under-lighting for the ultimate relaxing ambience. The gourmet kitchen showcases a huge center island, granite countertops throughout, top-of-the-line appliances and stainless-steel dual apron sink, with plenty of seating connected to the sports bar and lounge area, which has pocket doors leading to the outdoor living area.
Outside, there is a full kitchen with built-in grill and bar, dining area, and two lounges surrounding crushed-glass firepits. The Pebble-Tech pool and spa are mesmerizing at night, with multiple lighting features and gorgeous stone coping.
Practice your short game on the custom putting green, and then retire to the master suite for the night, featuring a beautiful step-up soaking tub and spacious walk-in shower. Guests can relax in the guest house that offers a kitchen and full breakfast bar, or any of the luxurious, main-home guest rooms. Click to view video.
Contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find the current selection of homes and homesites.
Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.
Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is Toscana Country Club. Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe.
Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè – a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
