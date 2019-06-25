Brand New Signature Home at Toscana Recently Completed!

This beautiful brand new signature home in Toscana Country Club is the epitome of desert living.
The light and bright great room is perfect for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, 10-foot high expansive disappearing pocket doors, a wet bar and a soaring fireplace feature wall. The gourmet kitchen offers beautiful quartzite countertops, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances along with white cabinetry.
The master suite features a luxurious master bathroom with an inlaid tile floor detail. Guests can relax in the private guest house or guest room in the main home. The outdoor entertaining space includes a custom pool, spa and built-in barbeque all overlooking stunning lake and Jack Nicklaus Signature South Golf Course views.
VIDEO: Take a tour of this signature home at Toscana.
Contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find our current selection of homes and homesites.
Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,300,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.
Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres is Toscana Country Club. Developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, Toscana combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart.
Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè – a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
To view virtual show homes, visit toscanacc.com.
To view available properties at Toscana, visit toscana.com.