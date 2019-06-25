Brand New Signature Home at Toscana Recently Completed!

This beautiful brand new signature home in Toscana Country Club is the epitome of desert living.

The light and bright great room is perfect for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, 10-foot high expansive disappearing pocket doors, a wet bar and a soaring fireplace feature wall. The gourmet kitchen offers beautiful quartzite countertops, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances along with white cabinetry.

The master suite features a luxurious master bathroom with an inlaid tile floor detail. Guests can relax in the private guest house or guest room in the main home. The outdoor entertaining space includes a custom pool, spa and built-in barbeque all overlooking stunning lake and Jack Nicklaus Signature South Golf Course views.

VIDEO: Take a tour of this signature home at Toscana.