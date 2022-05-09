Make it Special

This Toscana Country Club home for sale has views of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course in Indian Wells.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY TOSCANA COUNTRY CLUB
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home for sale at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells offers more than 4,000 square feet of resort-living with over $600,000 in interior and exterior remodeling.
The blend of transitional with contemporary design brings upgrades like a firepit and water feature in the courtyard, two sets of triple-window doors that open the kitchen and the guest house to the courtyard, wood-like plank flooring, matching granite and quartzite countertops throughout the home with waterfall edges, solar, and more.
Outdoors, a spool with water feature and second firepit make for a relaxing spot to soak in the desert evenings. After entertaining guests, retire to the master suite that offers a bedroom with separate lounge area, and a master bath that features His & Hers vanities topped with waterfall-edge quartzite, quartzite-wrapped soaking tub nestled under a feature-wall, and a glass and quartzite-wrapped walk-in shower. Guests can unwind in either of the main-home guest rooms (one currently used as an office), or the private guest house with kitchenette.
Contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 .m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find the current selection of homes and homesites.
Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.
Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more.
But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart. Members enjoy 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè - a coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club with resort pool, tennis, pickleball, bocce and the luxurious Spa Bella Vita.
The Club offers many different membership opportunities including Equity Golf and Sports Club and Spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the Club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available.
Listing address: 76238 Via Chianti, Indian Wells. View the video tour.
Toscana Country Club
76-009 Via Club Villa
Indians Wells, CA 92210
760-404-1444
toscanacc.com
