Make it Special

Outdoors, a spool with water feature and second firepit make for a relaxing spot to soak in the desert evenings. After entertaining guests, retire to the master suite that offers a bedroom with separate lounge area, and a master bath that features His & Hers vanities topped with waterfall-edge quartzite, quartzite-wrapped soaking tub nestled under a feature-wall, and a glass and quartzite-wrapped walk-in shower. Guests can unwind in either of the main-home guest rooms (one currently used as an office), or the private guest house with kitchenette.

Contact the Sales Center at 760-772-7000 to tour this home or stop by to view the seven beautifully decorated Show Homes open daily 9 .m. to 5 p.m. Visit the virtual models and available properties online to find the current selection of homes and homesites.



Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,380,000 to over $5 million. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.