On Nov. 7, 1948, the brand-new Town & Country Café opened its doors in downtown Palm Springs. Villagers and visitors alike were on hand for the much-anticipated event.

The restaurant’s atmosphere was distinctly original and modern featuring a smartly designed bar. In contrast on opening day, the new restaurant featured a special exhibit of American glass including a collection of rare bottles dating back to 1753. The exhibit was displayed in a special glass case located at the top of the stairs just outside of the entrance of the restaurant.

The Town & Country Café was located at the top of “The Center” designed by renowned international architects, Paul R. Williams and A. Quincy Jones. The mixed-use complex combined commercial, retail and residential space all with a common courtyard. The complex was built in increments between 1946 to 1955 and it still occupies the entire block between Indian Canyon Drive and Palm Canyon Drive.

The city of Palm Springs is once again saving the bungalow and underwriting its preservation. A documentary is being filmed to document this important preservation project.

