Tradition Golf Club Has Storied History

The Marshall family established a working ranch and initially lived in a modest cottage before building a larger home. The early Spanish Hacienda-style structures remain a central part of life at Tradition, lovingly preserved and still in use. After Marshall Ranch was sold to the prominent Rosecrans family in 1938, the cottage played host to a certain president which is why it is known as Eisenhower Cottage in present times. Meanwhile, the Rosecrans dubbed the handsome L-shaped main dwelling the “Hacienda del Gato” due to the heroics of one particular cat.

It is precisely this kind of history and lore that captures the imagination of many first- time visitors who pass through Tradition’s unmarked front gate. It appealed to Troy and Basia Gillespie, five-year members who arrived seeking a convivial atmosphere and more than found it at Tradition. “I was so impressed by the tall trees and beautiful foliage as we came up the drive. Plus, there’s a sense of calm that pervades,” says Basia. Fans of old-world style, the Gillespies appreciate Tradition’s fresh interpretation and masterful blending of bygone days and new. “You can definitely feel Arnold Palmer’s presence here, too,” says Troy.