TRIO Restaurant in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District marked its eighth anniversary by awarding a pair of $1,000 checks to Palm Springs High School’s Arts Institute and AIDS Assistance Program (AAP) – Food Samaritans Nov. 6.

Palm Springs High School Principal Ryan Wall and Mark Anton, executive director at AAP, accepted the checks, respectively.

The annual anniversary celebration, hosted by Bella da Ball, included complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Linda Clifford, whose signature disco songs include “If My Friends Could See Me Now” and “Red Light”, provided the entertainment.

TRIO Restaurant

707 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-864-8746

triopalmsprings.com