Trio Palm Springs Reveals New Look, Menu for 2024

Pasta dishes at Trio.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
This vibrant Uptown Design District hot spot has developed a reputation for prioritizing happy guests and tasty comfort food. Now in its 14th year, Trio recently underwent an exciting modernization.
Founding owner Tony Marchese, a regular presence in the daily operations, elaborates: “It’s all about connection — with the food, with each other — and trying a new experience, together.” Changes involved a full renovation of the restaurant space, bringing more subtlety, nods to modernism, and sophistication than ever before. The menu is evolving, too, as Trio has partnered with executive chef Jeremy Loomis to further the new vision.
Scottish salmon.
Trio interior.
Chef-driven dishes focus on the bounty of California — from ocean catches to ranch offerings to farm-fresh produce. With an emphasis on braising and slow-cooking for the winter months, menu highlights include a grilled Jidori boneless half chicken marinated in black garlic barbecue sauce (a riff on a sweet American barbecue sauce with an Asian twist) served with grilled broccolini and a duck leg confit with butter-braised turnips, parsnip purée, and a quince glaze, featuring grains and vegetables from Aziz Farms.
As Palm Springs has blossomed over the last 14 years, Trio has been there to match and exceed rising expectations from diners.
Trio Restaurant
707 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-864-8746
triorestaurant.com