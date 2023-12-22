Trio Palm Springs Reveals New Look, Menu for 2024

This vibrant Uptown Design District hot spot has developed a reputation for prioritizing happy guests and tasty comfort food. Now in its 14th year, Trio recently underwent an exciting modernization.

Founding owner Tony Marchese, a regular presence in the daily operations, elaborates: “It’s all about connection — with the food, with each other — and trying a new experience, together.” Changes involved a full renovation of the restaurant space, bringing more subtlety, nods to modernism, and sophistication than ever before. The menu is evolving, too, as Trio has partnered with executive chef Jeremy Loomis to further the new vision.