Trio Restaurant Hosts Fundraising Dinner for Palm Springs Animal Shelter

On Oct. 18, Trio Restaurant owner Tony Marchese invited the community for an open house and charity dinner to support the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. The restaurant celebrated its 14th year in the Uptown Design District and unveiled recent interior upgrades alongside a new menu from executive chef and partner Jeremy Loomis. The lively party opened with cocktails and appetizers, followed by dinner showcasing Loomis’ modern-day ode to California’s quality ingredients from land and sea. During the evening, Trio made a donation of $2,000 to shelter executive director Dan Rossi and development director Dan Verry.