Trio Restaurant Hosts Fundraising Dinner for Palm Springs Animal Shelter

The Uptown Palm Springs hot spot hosted an open house event benefiting programming for the local shelter.

Site Staff Social Scene

Trio signage set the tone for a fun evening.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAVID CROTTY

On Oct. 18, Trio Restaurant owner Tony Marchese invited the community  for an open house and charity dinner to support the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. The restaurant celebrated its 14th year in the Uptown Design District and unveiled recent interior upgrades alongside a new menu from executive chef and partner Jeremy Loomis. The lively party opened with cocktails and appetizers, followed by dinner showcasing Loomis’ modern-day ode to California’s quality ingredients from land and sea. During the evening, Trio made a donation of $2,000 to shelter executive director Dan Rossi and development director Dan Verry.

Bart Verry, Tony Marchese, Dan Rossi, Jayson Lake Velasco.

Doug Patterson, Lissa Gruman, Jack Johnson.

Trio executive chef Jeremy Loomis. 

Neil Kabiri and Greg Baker. 

Guests at the Trio opening and charity dinner.

Patrick Farrar and Rosemary Barrett Seidner.

Jacquelyn James and Nathan Kelleher. 

Wendy Walker, Dan Rossi, Tamara Hedges.

Nick Muneshwar, Neil Kabiri, Greg Baker.

Trio Restaurant. 

Maria DiStefano, Tony Marchese, JC DiStefano.

Palm Springs Animal Shelter shirts.

Maria DiStefano and JC DiStefano.

Palm Springs Animal Shelter hats, mugs, and towels.

Palm Springs Animal Shelter flyers.

Eventgoers at Trio.

Trio Cocktail.

Bites from the Trio opening and charity dinner.