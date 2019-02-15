Not many performers can embody the grace and soulful bravura of Frank Sinatra, but Trisha Yearwood sure knocks it out of the park.

In Let’s Be Frank, Yearwood’s first solo album in almost 12 years, the Grammy Award–winning country music superstar handpicked favorite Sinatra staples and cut the tracks in only four days at Capitol Records in Hollywood. With backing from a 55-piece orchestra, she sang into the Chairman of the Board’s microphone and breathed new life into one of history’s most treasured song catalogs.

“I was in L.A. for a total of eight days, and it was over before I wanted it to be,” Yearwood says of the recording experience. But her Frank-fueled journey didn’t end in the sound booth. “When I was offered to do a private show [at the McCallum Theatre] in Palm Desert, I thought, How far is that from Sinatra’s house?”

Not very far. Yearwood suddenly found herself at the Rat Packer’s iconic Twin Palms Estate in Palm Springs shooting a music video and series of portraits.

Let’s Be Frank saw a limited release in December and is available everywhere as of Feb. 15. The 12-track album includes some of Sinatra’s most dazzling hits, including “All the Way,” “Come Fly With Me,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road).”

But the final track on the album is an added bonus — an original duet featuring Yearwood’s hubby, fellow country music star Garth Brooks. She says the song, “For the Last Time,” feels as if it could have been written and performed in the 1950s or ’60s, during Sinatra’s heyday.

Yearwood has been busy over the last decade, particularly with her Emmy-winning Food Network series, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, and a slew of entrepreneurial endeavors. We caught up with the songstress to find out how it felt to channel Sinatra, how she stays grounded, and why she’s so enthralled with midcentury entertainment.