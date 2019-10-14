Put Out the Welcome Mat

The Turkel’s Axiom House open for tours during Modernism Week Fall Preview is 2,080 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, and a home office.

“Our predesigned starting points range from 1,850 to 3,250 square feet; we customize the design for each client,” she says. They have modified these designs to make them both smaller and larger, depending on their clients’ needs. “We also design completely custom homes which have so far ranged from 550 sf to around 6,000 sf.,” Meelena adds.

The Axiom Series utilizes a “panelized” method of prefabrication versus a “modular” solution. With a modular system, the entire structure is assembled in a factory and is installed on the foundation site. This approach not only limits the sites that can accommodate it, but also what that structure can look like. In the panelized system, Turkel Design prefabricates the exterior and interior walls in a factory – they work with several factories in Canada and in the U.S.

When the walls are completed, they are delivered to the site with pre-cut, architectural-grade Douglas fir beams, aluminum-clad windows, floor and roof panels and cabinetry, then assembled at the site on the prepared foundation. “This system gives our clients a predictability of cost, timing and quality, without sacrificing design flexibility.”