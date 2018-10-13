Tyler Henry finds himself on the receiving end of a gaggle of questions that have stumped humanity for centuries.

“What happens to us when we pass on?”

“Do we still have a personality?”

“What is the ‘the other side’ like?”

Through it all, the engaging 22-year-old clairvoyant and star of E! Network’s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry finds those inquires about life beyond the here and now — and that realm itself — positively fascinating.

“What I know for a fact is that consciousness continues on,” Henry says. “The essence of who are continues to evolve through the process of ‘moving on.’

“I really don’t claim to understand everything of what happens on the other side, or what that entails,” he adds, “but through this work, I have found that when we transition [in death], we go through a process in which our ego is stripped and we let go of a lot of those human emotions; that process allows us to become a part of something larger.”