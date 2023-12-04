Unique Holiday Gift Ideas to Find in Greater Palm Springs

Ceramic Lab by Kinto Japan Dishware

$24–64, Wabi Sabi Japan Living

One of the most popular lines available at Wabi Sabi, Palm Springs’ Japanese kitchenware and sake shop, is Kinto’s Ceramic Lab products. Pieces come in soft, soothing glaze colors and are crafted with input from both a creative and engineering team for maximum beauty and functionality. Each of the line’s mugs has a slightly different, ergonomic handle.

Yardage Guide



$19, Sunnylands Center & Gardens

Guests at legendary Rancho Mirage estate Sunnylands — among them, Frank Sinatra, Arnold Palmer, and several presidents and members of the British royal family — have access to the property’s Dick Wilson–designed golf course. Anyone can get a glimpse of the play experience with this detailed yardage guide, which also features historical photos of the estate’s famous visitors.

Desert Dust set

$36.99, Desert Dust

Music tour manager Rick Marino combines dehydrated Coachella Valley–grown dates with garlic, peppers, and more to enliven meat and veggies and coat the rims of spicy margaritas. Find these unique all-purpose seasonings at stockists throughout the desert, including vegan restaurant Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, culinary goods store Kitchen Kitchen, and Coachella’s Temalpakh Farm.