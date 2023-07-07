Kristal Granados, Jack FitzGerald, Judy Vossler, and Jacob Koetsier

United Way of the Desert Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The United Way of the Desert celebrated 50 years of service to the Coachella Valley.

Susan Stein Social Scene

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH

United Way of the Desert celebrated 50 years of service to the Coachella Valley with an elegant “Golden Anniversary”–themed soirée produced by Frank Goldstin of  Momentous. The Westin’s glamorous hotel ballroom set the scene for drinks, dinner, and dancing to the sweet sounds of DJ Modgirl and Night Shift Orchestra as guests honored the nonprofit’s efforts to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of our community.

Mara Brown, Jerry Keller, and DJ Modgirl.

Steve Tobin and Johnny Krupa.

Jim and Jan Hawkins, Allen Monroe, and Suzan and Bill Appel.

Lily Horowitz and Dr. Ben Kanter.