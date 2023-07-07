United Way of the Desert Celebrates 50th Anniversary

United Way of the Desert celebrated 50 years of service to the Coachella Valley with an elegant “Golden Anniversary”–themed soirée produced by Frank Goldstin of Momentous. The Westin’s glamorous hotel ballroom set the scene for drinks, dinner, and dancing to the sweet sounds of DJ Modgirl and Night Shift Orchestra as guests honored the nonprofit’s efforts to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of our community.